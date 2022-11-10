Five Friends Bring Virginia's Second Capriotti's to Stafford, First of Three Locations to Open

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu to Open in Stafford

STAFFORD, Va., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheesesteaks, turkey subs and more, debuted a new location in Stafford at 44 Mine Rd. on November 10. Capriotti's will bring the Stafford community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning. Other favorites include made-from-scratch meatballs, all made with fresh, premium ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including 'The Bobbie®,' made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo; 'The Capastrami,' made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw; and cheesesteak varieties made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible™ plant-based meat with melted cheese and peppers. The Stafford Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will also provide over 10 new jobs to the Stafford community.

The new location is owned by the local friends and entrepreneurs, Ankit Patel, Atul Patel, Mahesh Pandya, Arvind Patel and Krunal Patel. All five friends have always been interested in the restaurant industry, and were excited at the chance to bring three Capriotti's to an untapped market. For Patel, Capriotti's was the first sandwich he tried when he moved to Delaware from India, and he was immediately drawn to the taste and quality.

"We were looking for our next endeavor as partners and we wanted to bring something to the community that would be unique and that we knew they would enjoy," said Patel. "I immediately went to Capriotti's, and once we saw there weren't many in the area it made sense to bring something we were passionate about to Stafford."

Stafford Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards—the most valuable of course being free, delicious subs and salads. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Stafford offers catering for any event - from corporate functions to birthday parties - with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 am – 8 pm daily. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 540-318-6004.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025 and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Olivia Quarrier, Fishman PR | oquarrier@fishmanpr.com |765-606-7442

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop