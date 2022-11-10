Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-- GoodWheat™ Pasta distribution doubles from Q2 --
-- Gross margins improve to 28% --
-- Streamlined operations focus on higher-margin brands --
DAVIS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today released its financial and business results for the third quarter of 2022.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Financial Snapshot
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
Favorable /
2022
2021
Favorable /
$
%
$
%
Total revenues
1,878
2,376
(498)
(21 %)
8,956
4,609
4,347
94 %
Total operating expenses
6,458
11,089
4,631
42 %
21,941
26,331
4,390
17 %
Loss from operations
(4,580)
(8,713)
4,133
47 %
(12,985)
(21,722)
8,737
40 %
Net loss attributable to
(2,867)
(2,175)
(692)
(32 %)
(11,132)
(5,378)
(5,754)
(107 %)
More detailed financial statements are included in the Form 8-K filed today, available in the Investors section of the company's website under SEC Filings.
Revenues
In the third quarter of 2022, revenues were $1.9 million, compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 – a $498,000 decrease driven primarily by lower body care and GLA revenue, partially offset by GoodWheat pasta sales. Revenues for the first nine months of 2022 were $9.0 million, compared to $4.6 million in the first nine months of 2021. The increase was driven by higher coconut water and body care products, along with GoodWheat pasta and grain sales.
Operating Expenses
In the third quarter of 2022, operating expenses were $6.5 million compared to $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, and the first nine months of 2022 operating expenses were $21.9 million compared to $26.3 million in the first nine months of 2021.
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million, or $0.12 per share, a $692,000 increase from the $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share, net loss for the third quarter of 2021. The loss from operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.1 million less than in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower cost of revenues, SG&A expenses and impairment of property and equipment. This favorability was mostly offset by $2.9 million lower non-cash income from the change in the fair value of common stock warrant and option liabilities and the $1.1 million gain on extinguishment of a PPP loan in 2021 that was not applicable to 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast
The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) today, November 10, to discuss third quarter financial results and key strategic achievements.
U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:
+1-866-374-5140
International Dial-In:
+1-404-400-0571
Passcode:
14010760
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the "Investors" section of Arcadia's website at www.arcadiabio.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company's investor website.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good, inside and out. The company's food, beverage and body care products include GoodWheat™, Zola® coconut water, ProVault™ topical pain relief and SoulSpring™ bath and body care. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements about the company and its products, including statements relating to the company's growth, profitability, operating costs, financial success and commercialization of products. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop and sell commercial products incorporating its traits and to complete the regulatory review process for such products; consumer demand for its products; the company's compliance with laws and regulations that impact the company's business, including the sale of products containing CBD, and changes to such laws and regulations; the growth of the global wheat market; its ability to continue to make acquisitions and execute on divestitures in accordance with its business strategy or effectively manage the growth from acquisitions; the potential impact of COVID-19 on its business; and the company's future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs. Further information regarding these and other factors that could affect the company's financial results is included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional information that will be set forth in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.