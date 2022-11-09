Zefr, Leader in Brand Suitability Technology, Appoints Ryan Barker to Chief Technology Officer

Ryan Barker becomes Zefr's Chief Technology Officer, strengthening their executive team and accelerating key investments to the company's targeting and measurement technology business for advertisers on walled garden platforms.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zefr, the leading technology company for brand suitability, has announced the promotion of Ryan Barker to Chief Technology Officer.

Ryan Barker, CTO, Zefr (PRNewswire)

Ryan Barker has been with the Zefr team since 2016 where he has played an integral role in the growth and momentum of the company's technical vision and strategic business investments, helping to deliver world-class technology that has solidified Zefr as a leader in ad targeting and measurement on complex media platforms. Most recently, Ryan Barker played a key part in the development and architecture of Atrium , the company's new advanced suite of measurement solutions powered by their patented Cognition AI technology.

"Transforming Zefr into a global targeting and measurement leader in the largest walled gardens has been exciting and rewarding," Ryan Barker commented. "Zefr's commitment to excellence and cutting-edge technology gives it the upper hand against legacy players in the space. Applying modern AI techniques to understand user generated content at scale provides more accuracy leading to actionable insights to help advertisers most effectively achieve their desired outcomes."

Barker brings his extensive knowledge and experience in working with machine learning models and big data that spans an impressive 22-year career. Prior to Zefr, Barker was the Software Architect for Eharmony, where he designed and built a machine learning based matchmaking system. Before that, Ryan was a Principal Engineer at ITG Inc (now Virtu Financial), providing financial modeling technologies designed to reduce transaction costs for institutional investors.

"Ryan is a respected technical leader both at Zefr and in the greater community at large and we're thrilled with his promotion to CTO," said Jon Morra, Chief Product & Data Officer at Zefr. "Ryan's ability to balance technical depth with business acumen is rare to find. As CTO his impact will be felt even stronger at Zefr and help continue to accelerate the company's growth."

About Zefr

Zefr's products put brands in control of their content adjacency on scaled platforms including YouTube, Meta and TikTok, based on brand and industry standards like the Global Alliance of Responsible Media (GARM) framework. Rather than rely on broad semantic tools like keywords, Zefr leverages a patented Cognition AI technology combining human cognition and review with machine learning models to offer brands and agencies more accurate and transparent targeting and measurement solutions on scaled platforms.

Zefr has also made investments in technology solutions for misinformation avoidance with their July acquisition of Adverifai, an Israeli-based AI company that integrates misinformation into Zefr's Cognition AI tech stack through global fact-checking organizations, providing training data to inform scalable misinformation identification and measurement.

For more information about Zefr visit https://zefr.com/ .

Zefr is a technology company that provides content targeting solutions for brands advertising on YouTube. (PRNewsfoto/Zefr) (PRNewswire)

