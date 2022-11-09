On National Happy Hour Day BeachBound® and Michael Lavelle Wines Will Team Up to Give Three Lucky Winners the Ultimate Happy Hour Experience

Fans of wine and unforgettable beach vacations rejoice with the chance to win one of three prizes with a grand prize beach getaway

NEWTON SQUARE, Pa., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Happy Hour Day (November 12), BeachBound , the online booking site specializing in beach vacation packages and Michael Lavelle Wines , a Black-owned luxury private wine label, are working together to launch the ultimate giveaway for participants to win a variety of exciting prizes.

On National Happy Hour Day BeachBound® and Michael Lavelle Wines Team Up to Give the Ultimate Happy Hour Experience

From November 12 through December 12, vinophiles and avid travelers can visit sipmichaellavelle.com to enter the National Happy Hour Day sweepstakes for a chance to win the gold ticket grand prize: an all-inclusive four-night trip for two to Cancun at Dreams Natura Resort and Spa complete with roundtrip flights and ground transportation. Participants will be chosen at random to receive a variety of prizes from a Michael Lavelle wine glass to a beach bag filled with BeachBound products. To top it off, not only will there be a gold ticket grand prize, but Michael Lavelle and BeachBound will also be sending one lucky winner a silver ticket price and one lucky winner a bronze ticket prize; respective prizes include a three-night stay at Zoëtry Casa Del Mar and two cases of Michael Lavelle Wines' Iris Collection, 24 bottles in total, to be received within a year's time.

"BeachBound is all about helping travelers discover new destinations and experiences," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at ALG Vacations. "This National Happy Hour day we're excited to collaborate with Michael Lavelle Wines and inspire our customers to discover an unmatched wine experience with an exciting giveaway that blends two of our favorite things, wine and travel."

"Michael Lavelle Wines can be enjoyed anywhere, though sipping a glass on a beach vacation may be at the top of the list," said Terrence Lavelle Low, Head of House, Michael Lavelle Wines. "We're excited to be working with BeachBound on this happy hour giveaway and are thrilled that our customers will have the opportunity to learn more about BeachBound and its offerings."

For more information regarding terms and conditions along with entry requirements, please visit sipmichaellavelle.com/pages/beachbound. Entries can be submitted online starting November 12 through December 12, 2022 and participants must be at least 21 years of age to enter.

In addition to the National Happy Hour Day sweepstakes, BeachBound has also launched a price match guarantee sitewide. Now through December 5, BeachBound promises to have the lowest price by $200 compared to any other online travel agency on all flight + hotel packages. If one finds a cheaper price for the same package on an alternate website, BeachBound will price match and beat that price by $200. Further details on the promotion can be found here.

About BeachBound®

Online travel agency, BeachBound , connects travelers with worldwide beach vacations and experiences, including resorts, flights, excursions, and transfers. Part of the leading North American tour operator, ALG Vacations, BeachBound offers both all-inclusive and curated beach experiences spanning an extensive list of over 70 destinations worldwide. BeachBound provides a one-stop travel shop for customers looking for unforgettable beach experiences. To learn more about BeachBound visit the website at beachbound.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook ( @beachboundvacations ), Instagram ( @BeachBound ) and Twitter ( @BeachBound ).

About ALG Vacations

ALG Vacations® (ALGV) is now part of Hyatt ( www.hyatt.com ) and managed under Apple Leisure Group® (ALG), a leading North American resort brand-management, leisure travel and hospitality group with a unique business model serving travelers and destinations worldwide. ALGV is a collection of powerful and growing vacations brands widely recognized for providing the industry's leading leisure travel experience across the world. ALGV was voted the ASTA Tour Operator Partner of the Year in 2020 and 2021. With more than 3 million passengers annually, ALGV features well-established vacation brands including Apple Vacations®, Travel Impressions®, Cheap Caribbean®, Funjet Vacations®, Southwest Vacations®, Blue Sky Tours®, BeachBound®, and United Vacations®.

About Michael Lavelle Wines

Michael Lavelle Wines is a Black-owned luxury private wine label founded by Aaron "Michael" Coad and Terrence "Lavelle" Low along with their partners, Sommelier Devin Kennedy and Brandon Crump. Now recognized as the youngest Black-owned wine company owners, they got started through passionate curiosity about wine and its rich history and recognized a glaring void in fresh, culturally relevant wine craftsmanship offered and marketed towards millennials and minority audiences. They took creative license to develop a disruptive brand fused with art, education, and most importantly, unmatched wine experiences. To learn more about Michael Lavelle Wines visit their website at sipmichaellavelle.com and on social media on Instagram ( @sipmichaellavelle ) and Twitter (@siplavelle ).

