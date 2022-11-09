DefenAge® Skincare Announces Men's Skin Provision System Specifically Formulated for Men

Simple, Cost-Effective, and Packed with Age-Repair Defensins for Clinical-Grade Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare , manufacturer and distributor of the revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, launches its first skincare system developed for men.

DefenAge Launches NEW Men’s Skin Provision (PRNewswire)

Evolved from the DefenAge Men's Skincare Kit, the brand's highly successful and popular skincare set for men, the new Men's Skin Provision is further tailored directly to men's unique needs and expectations for skincare products.

The Next Generation of Men's Skincare

The Men's Skin Provision set is centered around the regenerative power of DefenAge's proprietary Defensin-molecules, which naturally refresh and renew skin (US Patent No. 11,491,096). This scientifically-proven technology is an effective solution for daily skin maintenance, as it promotes healthy skin that looks fresh, energized, and young.

The simple-to-use two-step system contains a face cleanser and moisturizer. Through an innovative formulation, DefenAge discovered a way to make the new moisturizer, 24/7 Barrier Balance Cream - Men's Formula, just as effective as DefenAge's award-winning, clinically proven multi-step system, cutting down on time and steps and creating a more simple and efficient system for men. Formulated for men, the innovative moisturizer received an advanced inflammation-controlling system for smoothing and calming, as well as an upgraded super-charged moisturization complex. It also contains barrier protection ingredients, antioxidants, vitamins, and vital nutrients for skin.

"We conducted significant market research about what is most important to our male-identifying customers and heard what they had to say about our Men's Skincare Kit," shares DefenAge's CEO, Nikolay Turovets. "Overwhelmingly, we found that men seek simplicity, value, and efficiency in their skincare. We discovered a way to deliver this without compromising efficacy."

The Men's Skin Provision is priced below $100 for a month's supply of cleanser and moisturizer.

Additionally, DefenAge developed a Men's Skin Booster to jump start the skin for high-performance use once or twice a year. This system contains a full size DefenAge 1-Step-Mult-Cleanse and 24/7 Barrier Balance Cream - Men's Formula, plus a "booster" of the Defensins-packed 8-in-1 BioSerum and exfoliating 2-Minute Reveal Masque to optimize skin regeneration and cell turnover. The Men's Skin Booster concept was developed after multi-year observations and clinical studies proved that this extra dose of Defensin-molecules promotes new skin, "boosting" the skin to repopulate with fresh cells when done at least annually. This combination produces outstanding benefits for the look and appearance of the skin and overall visible skin health.

Find the Men's Skincare Provision on defenage.com for a $98 month supply of cleanser and moisturizer. The Men's Skin Booster retails for $134. The products will also be available in a professional formulation (PRO EXCLUSIVE Platinum Edition) through select dermatology and plastic surgeon offices, and med spas.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards. DefenAge demonstrates an industry-leading consumer repurchase rate at 76%.

@defenageskincare

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DefenAge