CANON INTRODUCES NEW ERA FOR ITS EOS WEBCAM UTILITY SOFTWARE, BRINGING NEW POSSIBILITIES TO SUBSCRIBERS

Taking Video Conference and Live Stream Capabilities to the Next Level, the Value-Adding Subscription Version Unlocks Exclusive Features

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By enabling several of Canon's extensive lineup of EOS cameras to provide high quality video for virtual meetings and other live streaming applications, EOS Webcam Utility software was a lifeline when it was released in early 2020, when video conferencing was imperative for business operations and everyday communication. Since then, virtual video has become vital in everyday life and Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to unveil EOS Webcam Utility Pro, which extends upon the success of the original software, bringing video conferencing and live streaming capabilities into an exciting new era.

Canon EOS Webcam Utility Pro includes new features - including the ability to use multiple cameras! (PRNewswire)

The original EOS Webcam Utility software was downloaded for free by millions across the globe, with numbers rising daily, as hybrid work has become the new normal. When developing this enhanced version of EOS Webcam Utility software, Canon listened to users' concerns and preferences found through the original version and has incorporated comments and feedback that were heard through social media, customer comments and media inquiries.

EOS Webcam Utility Pro adds a subscription that provides the option to unlock extensive new capabilities ranging from multiple camera connections, wireless connectivity, greater camera and content control, high-res upscaling in full HD mode, a maximum frame rate up to 60fps, the ability to output to multiple channels simultaneously and more. For vloggers, gamers, news anchors, cooking influencers, and the many others who rely on video, having multiple camera set-ups (like a front, side, and top-down angle) can be the key to providing more detail to the viewer. For live streamers, running multiple channels at the same time can help them reach larger audiences across YouTube, Facebook Live, and other key social and streaming channels.

There are also various settings that improve customization possibilities including various layout options, transitions between scenes, and watermark insertion, which can help users preserve the ownership of their content. Whether it is for personal or professional use, these new features can take video quality and capability to the next level.

The basic features of EOS Webcam Utility Pro software, which allows users to utilize many EOS cameras as high-quality webcams with popular web conferencing applications, will be available for free, while paid subscriptions to EOS Webcam Utility Pro, which unlock many additional special features, including, but not limited to the items mentioned above will be available with a monthly subscription for $4.99 per month or an annual subscription for $49.99 per year – both options offer a 30-day trial period. The software will be available exclusively to customers in the U.S.A.

To learn more about EOS Webcam Utility Pro and how to download and subscribe, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/cameras/eos-webcam-utility.

