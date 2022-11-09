ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS SHOWCASING THE LATEST INTELLIGENT ULTRASOUND TECHNOLOGY AT RSNA 2022

Unveiling Upgraded Top-Tier 'X-CUBE 90 on GPX' and Debuting Value Console 'X-CUBE 60' Unit Are Among the New-Generation of Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems to Be Demonstrated at the Radiological Society of North America's Annual Medical Exhibition

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPINION Medical Systems, a leading brand in ultrasound technology and state-of-the-art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) radiology conference and annual meeting. The conference will be held in Chicago from November 27 to December 1, 2022, and showcase the most exciting advancements in medical technology and clinical imagery.

ALPINION Medical Systems, a state-of-the-art medical equipment manufacturer, will present a new range of high-performance diagnostic equipment at the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) radiology conference. (PRNewsfoto/ALPINION Medical Systems) (PRNewswire)

Backed by over a decade of investment and development, ALPINION's standout ultrasound equipment provides diagnostic imaging that meets today's most pressing healthcare challenges in Radiology with benchmark levels of quality, accuracy, and clarity.

Medical practitioners, clinical specialists, and Radiology researchers at the RSNA scientific gathering can look forward to demonstrations of ALPINION's newly upgraded X-CUBE Series: 90 and 70 on GPX and the newly launched value console unit: X-CUBE 60. The X-CUBE series aims to offer the highest level of ultrasound performance with precise clinical imaging and operational efficiency. The X-CUBE Series 90 and 70 on GPX have undergone a comprehensive system upgrade that integrates advanced diagnostic technologies with reduced noise and artifacts to provide excellent contrast resolution delicately. All three models are outfitted with advanced imaging acquisition technology that is capable of processing signals 4 times more, and 14 times faster than the existing platform, which allows healthcare providers to make each critical decision with maximum viewing and data interpretations and provide a precise diagnosis with confidence.

For the RSNA exhibition, ALPINION Medical Systems will also unveil the highly anticipated, performance-based portable series, the X-CUBE i9 laptop-style unit offering incisive capabilities, extended functionalities, and streamlined workflow to achieve more mobility, flexibility, and affordability to counter the ever-growing patient demand for imaging solutions — a long-sought improvement on the patient-centric approach and the accommodation that aims to benefit medical practices everywhere.

Anyone interested in experiencing the new ALPINION products in person can visit the North Hall, ALPINION exhibition booth #6353 to observe the live ultrasound scan demonstration. Industry professionals can also schedule a hands-on experience with the X-CUBE 90 on GPX to pilot the intuitive user interface, witness ALPINION's amassed imagery processing technology first-hand and explore the dynamic solutions that can benefit Multi-Specialties Healthcare Services in Radiology.

Since 2007, the ALPINION brand has prioritized highly-optimized and best-in-class medical devices. For its diagnostic ultrasound equipment, ALPINION prides itself on designing an intuitive platform with easy workflow adaptation — a system that is both feature-packed and simple for clinical operators to adopt and thrive. The ergonomic console, wide-screen monitor, and diverse transducers deliver crisp clinical imaging and the accuracy medical facilities can depend on.

The 2022 RSNA annual meeting marks a new phase in the history of the company, as ALPINION expands globally through new partnerships, new market opportunities, and representation in newly unfolding channels. Mr. Kevin Chun, CEO of ALPINION USA, states, "The new Alpinion chapter comes with a new focus, new designs, and new technology. Our ultrasound products reliably perform at the highest standard of quality while serving as the industry's best value option." After figuring prominently across North America in the past decade, ALPINION's intelligent ultrasound products have generated momentum as the brand of choice for renowned medical practices and leading clinical facilities across different medical specialties in Radiology.

About ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

As a subsidiary of the ILJIN Group (015860.KS), a company representing South Korea in the field of parts and materials manufacturing, ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS specializes in the development and manufacture of medical ultrasound systems. Entered the ultrasound business in 2007, ALPINION has risen to become a major value innovator within the industry. The company is a trailblazer in the medical market, devising technology that facilitates higher-quality medical service and more thorough patient care. The brand continues to expand its business scope vertically and horizontally in every facet of ultrasound technology. By independently developing and manufacturing high-quality transducers as well as diagnostic and therapeutic ultrasound systems, it is contributing to the quality improvement of medical services. ALPINION is determined to serve as a pillar of the medical community and a life-long medical partner for customers, society, and humanity.

To learn more about ALPINION and its products, visit alpinion.com . To learn more about the Radiological Society of North America's radiology conference and annual meeting, visit rsna.org .

(PRNewsfoto/ALPINION Medical Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALPINION Medical Systems