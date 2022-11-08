Study Featured at ACR Convergence 2022 Demonstrates Strength of Adhera Health's Rheumatology Digital Program in Supporting Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Patients Self-Management and ePROs Monitoring

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhera Health, an adaptive self-management technology company powered by its Precision Digital Companion™ platform, today announced the findings of a clinical study being presented during the American College of Rheumatology annual meeting (ACR Convergence) beginning November 10, 2022. Dr. Diego Benavent Nuñez from the University Hospital of La Paz (Madrid, Spain) will present results that show how a personalized digital health solution is feasible in supporting patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and spondylarthritis (SpA) by utilizing adaptive self-management and electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs).

An adaptive self-management program and remote monitoring like the one from Adhera Health complement the clinic in-person care of patients

With support from AbbVie and the Spanish Society of Rheumatology, the six-month clinical study included 46 patients, of whom 22 had RA and 24 SpA. The study was led by Dr. Benavent along with Dr. Chamaida Plasencia-Rodriguez, Sr., from the University Hospital La Paz, and Luis Fernández-Luque, Adhera Health's Chief Scientific Officer and included assistance from other medical experts, data scientists, and researchers.

Results from the study demonstrate that the Adhera Rheumatology Digital Program, built using the Adhera Precision Digital Companion platform, has a positive impact in supporting RA and SpA patients' self-management and the monitoring of ePROs. Specific results showed a high engagement of users with therapeutic content and monitoring, with 97% of the users saying they would recommend the solution. The intervention's focus tackled both the physical and mental wellbeing of patients, including aspects related to fatigue.

"Patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases require frequent, personalized monitoring, self-management support, and treatment. They might get personalized care during their clinical encounters, but RA and SpA patients require continuous self-management support" said Dr. Benavent. "An adaptive self-management program and remote monitoring like the one from Adhera Health complement the clinic in-person care of patients, by facilitating virtual care to empower both clinicians and patients and ultimately improving health outcomes."

Patients participating in the study used a mobile app where they were asked to report disease-specific ePROs on a regular basis. The mobile app also delivered mindfulness and cognitive behavior therapy, motivational messages for behavioral change, and tools and education to improve self-management. Clinicians monitored these ePROs via a web-based application and patients were contacted for online or face-to-face interventions when deemed necessary by clinicians.

"Digital health programs that use the science of behavioral change and Artificial Intelligence offer major advantages," said Ricardo C. Berrios, CEO of Adhera Health. "Our digital programs provide powerful hyper-personalized experiences across the individual's health journey, with a laser-focus on adaptive self-management. This study is another example of the evidence-based practices we use to build programs that improve health outcomes for people living with chronic conditions."

Poster Details

Session: Health Services Research Poster II

Date: Sunday, November 13

Presentation Time: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Abstract ID: 1290706

Abstract Title: Remote Monitoring of Chronic Inflammatory Musculoskeletal Diseases – Results of the Digireuma Feasibility Study

