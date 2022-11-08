Squarespace Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
"We delivered another solid quarter of strong total revenue, margin, and cash flow," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "Squarespace has never been more relevant for entrepreneurs today looking to launch a successful business online. Our tools help people monetize an audience, build a brand, and manage their business all in one place."
"We are delighted to welcome Nathan Gooden as our new CFO in his first few weeks at Squarespace," continued Casalena. "Nathan will be an essential partner as we scale our business for its next phase of growth."
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:
For the full fiscal year 2022, Squarespace currently expects:
Squarespace will host a conference call on November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Squarespace Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. Additionally, we invite you to read our shareholder letter available here.
Revenue growth in constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.
We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.
Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.
Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.
Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.
Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.
Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.
Total bookings represents cash receipts for all subscriptions purchased, as well as payments due under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations to be fulfilled.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year both ending December 31, 2022. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to anticipate market needs and develop new solutions to meet those needs; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its existing solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully in its industry against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace, its customers and their users; Squarespace's ability to manage growth and maintain demand for its solutions; Squarespace's ability to protect and promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; Squarespace's ability to adapt to and comply with existing and emerging regulatory developments, technological changes and cybersecurity needs; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; Squarespace's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; Squarespace's ability to manage expansion into international markets; and the expected timing, amount, and effect of Squarespace's share repurchases. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.
Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.
Contacts
Investors
Robert Sanders
Clare Perry
investors@squarespace.com
Media
Kaitlyn Rawlett
press@squarespace.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 217,696
$ 200,962
$ 638,160
$ 576,618
Cost of revenue(1)
38,907
32,868
112,549
92,777
Gross profit
178,789
168,094
525,611
483,841
Operating expenses:
Research and product development(1)
54,312
48,769
170,469
139,692
Marketing and sales(1)
74,248
80,249
255,897
249,005
General and administrative(1)
38,507
32,091
113,678
336,337
Total operating expenses
167,067
161,109
540,044
725,034
Operating income/(loss)
11,722
6,985
(14,433)
(241,193)
Interest expense
(5,209)
(2,491)
(10,977)
(8,578)
Other income, net
6,869
2,101
14,597
4,493
Income/(loss) before (provision for)/benefit from income taxes
13,382
6,595
(10,813)
(245,278)
(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes (2)
(3,277)
(3,756)
(7,446)
12,439
Net income/(loss)
$ 10,105
$ 2,839
$ (18,259)
$ (232,839)
Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (969)
Net income/(loss) attributable to Class A, Class B and Class C common stockholders, basic and dilutive
$ 10,105
$ 2,839
$ (18,259)
$ (233,808)
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders, basic
$ 0.07
$ 0.02
$ (0.13)
$ (2.90)
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C common stockholders, dilutive
$ 0.07
$ 0.02
$ (0.13)
$ (2.90)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C stockholders, basic
137,832,634
138,625,579
139,106,807
80,746,637
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income/(loss) per share attributable to Class A, Class B, and Class C stockholders, dilutive
139,667,719
143,251,717
139,106,807
80,746,637
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
$ 1,000
$ 440
$ 2,470
$ 1,095
Research and product development
9,462
8,782
31,138
23,820
Marketing and sales
2,252
1,716
6,246
4,457
General and administrative
11,380
12,796
35,197
254,727
Total stock-based compensation
$ 24,094
$ 23,734
$ 75,051
$ 284,099
(2)
For interim periods, the Company has historically utilized the estimated annual effective tax rate method under which the Company determined its benefit from/(provision for) income taxes based on the current estimate of its annual effective tax rate. For the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022, the Company utilized the discrete effective tax rate method, as allowed under ASC Topic 740, Income Taxes - Interim Periods, when the application of the estimated annual effective tax rate method is impractical and does not provide a reliable estimate of the annual effective tax rate. The discrete method treats the year-to-date period as if it were the annual period and determines the interim income taxes on that basis. The Company determined that since small changes in estimated annual pre-tax income/(loss) would result in significant changes in the estimated effective tax rate and significant variations in the customary relationship between the benefit from/(provision from) income taxes and pre-tax accounting income/(loss), the historical method would not provide a reliable estimate of the effective tax rate for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022. The Company will reevaluate its use of this method until the Company believes a return to the estimated annual effective tax method is deemed appropriate.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 200,480
$ 203,247
Restricted cash
40,831
30,433
Investment in marketable securities
27,748
31,456
Accounts receivable, net
10,014
7,969
Due from vendors
2,928
1,828
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
46,766
67,099
Total current assets
328,767
342,032
Property and equipment, net
52,379
52,839
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,893
—
Goodwill
435,601
435,601
Intangible assets, net
46,778
60,138
Other assets
10,396
8,939
Total assets
$ 962,814
$ 899,549
Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 10,637
$ 26,533
Accrued liabilities
68,797
60,861
Deferred revenue
261,192
233,999
Funds payable to customers
43,074
30,137
Debt, current portion
32,627
13,586
Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion
—
2,095
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
11,170
—
Total current liabilities
427,497
367,211
Debt, non-current portion
484,475
513,047
Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion
—
32,348
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
112,595
—
Other liabilities
356
422
Total liabilities
1,024,923
913,028
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Stockholders' deficit:
Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 88,984,890 and 90,826,625 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
9
9
Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 47,844,755 and 48,344,755 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
5
5
Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
—
—
Additional paid in capital
886,602
911,570
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,611)
(208)
Accumulated deficit
(943,114)
(924,855)
Total stockholders' deficit
(62,109)
(13,479)
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
$ 962,814
$ 899,549
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (18,259)
$ (232,839)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
23,773
23,906
Stock-based compensation
75,051
284,099
Deferred income taxes
—
(13,755)
Non-cash lease expense
2,258
—
Other
700
871
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and due from vendors
(3,099)
(35)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(11,514)
(18,930)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,034
7,937
Deferred revenue
38,035
34,954
Funds payable to customers
12,936
13,261
Other operating assets and liabilities
(798)
8,698
Net cash provided by operating activities
125,117
108,167
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities
22,740
25,605
Purchases of marketable securities
(19,444)
(20,385)
Purchase of property and equipment
(8,852)
(6,744)
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash
—
(202,170)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,556)
(203,694)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments on debt
(10,189)
(10,189)
Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock
(85,580)
—
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(17,334)
(29,877)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,158
4,196
Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance costs
—
304,409
Dividends paid
—
(367)
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(110,945)
268,172
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(985)
(159)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
7,631
172,486
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
233,680
57,891
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 241,311
$ 230,377
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 200,480
$ 200,180
Restricted cash
40,831
30,197
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 241,311
$ 230,377
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW
Cash paid during the year for interest
$ 10,283
$ 7,864
Cash paid during the year for income taxes
$ 9,450
$ 1,107
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCE ACTIVITIES
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$ 1,814
$ 2,662
Non-cash leasehold improvements
$ 5,863
$ —
Capitalized stock-based compensation
$ 737
$ 240
Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition
$ —
$ 188,179
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income/(loss)
$ 10,105
$ 2,839
$ (18,259)
$ (232,839)
Interest expense
5,209
2,491
10,977
8,578
Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes
3,277
3,756
7,446
(12,439)
Depreciation and amortization
7,904
7,674
23,773
23,906
Stock-based compensation expense
24,094
23,734
75,051
284,099
Other income, net
(6,869)
(2,101)
(14,597)
(4,493)
Direct listing costs
—
—
—
25,318
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 43,720
$ 38,393
$ 84,391
$ 92,130
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
$ 41,434
$ 49,344
$ 125,117
$ 108,167
Cash paid of capital expenditures
(3,117)
(4,329)
(8,852)
(6,744)
Free cash flow
$ 38,317
$ 45,015
$ 116,265
$ 101,423
Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax benefit
3,805
2,236
7,769
7,864
Unlevered free cash flow
$ 42,122
$ 47,251
$ 124,034
$ 109,287
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Total debt outstanding
$ 517,102
$ 526,633
Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities
228,228
234,703
Total net debt
$ 288,874
$ 291,930
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue, as reported
$ 217,696
$ 200,962
$ 638,160
$ 576,618
Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported
8.3 %
23.8 %
10.7 %
28.5 %
Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1)
$ (9,274)
$ 987
$ (20,066)
$ 10,055
Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1)
(4.6) %
0.6 %
(3.5) %
2.2 %
Revenue constant currency growth rate
12.9 %
23.2 %
14.2 %
26.3 %
(1)
To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.