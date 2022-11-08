POL ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 30, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: POL) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Polished securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in POL:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/polished-com-inc-f-k-a-1847-goedeker-inc-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33417&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Polished you have until December 30, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Polished securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the POL lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/polished-com-inc-f-k-a-1847-goedeker-inc-class-action-loss-submission-form?id=33417&from=4.

