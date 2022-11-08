Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales of $123.0 million increased 45.3% year-over-year

Gross profit of $25.1 million increased 103.2% year-over-year

Net income of $0.99 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $1.05 per diluted share

Backlog 1 of $295 million ; backlog including confirmed orders 2 of $347 million for the Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment ("SPP"), a new quarterly record

Order book3 of $74 million for the Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems segment ("Precast")

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX) (the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure including engineered pipeline systems and precast products, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company will broadcast its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Management Commentary

"Our third quarter Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems business remained strong, producing $39.3 million in revenue and a 28% gross margin despite both revenue and gross margins being a little subdued by increased downtime associated with the planned system integration at our ParkUSA facilities. The order book of $74 million, while slightly off the record level from the second quarter, is very high by historical standards as we enter the seasonally slow time of the year. Regardless of some of the current economic headwinds, we expect the Precast business to remain fairly strong for the near term," said Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northwest Pipe Company.

Mr. Montross continued, "In the third quarter our Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe business generated $83.7 million in revenue and gross margin of 17%. We have continued to experience strong bidding levels and ended the third quarter with a record backlog including confirmed orders of $347 million. Due to the two major holidays and potential seasonal weather risks, we expect our fourth quarter SPP revenue to be modestly lower and gross margins that are in-line with the third quarter of 2022."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Consolidated

Net sales increased 45.3% to $123.0 million from $84.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased 103.2% to $25.1 million , or 20.4% of net sales, from $12.4 million , or 14.6% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $10.0 million , or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $4.9 million , or $0.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income was $10.5 million , or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is reconciled to net income in the table titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe Segment (SPP)

SPP net sales increased 20.5% to $83.7 million from $69.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 driven by a 17% increase in tons produced resulting from changes in project timing and a 3% increase in selling price per ton due to changes in product mix.

SPP gross profit increased 60.5% to $14.2 million , or 17.0% of SPP net sales, compared to $8.8 million , or 12.7% of SPP net sales, in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased production volume and product pricing.

SPP backlog was $295 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $303 million as of June 30, 2022 and $191 million as of September 30, 2021 . Backlog including confirmed orders was $347 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $338 million as of June 30, 2022 and $273 million as of September 30, 2021 .

Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems Segment (Precast)

Precast net sales increased 158.6% to $39.3 million from $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the Park Environmental Equipment, LLC ("ParkUSA") operations acquired in October 2021 , which contributed $20.5 million in net sales. In addition, net sales at the Company's pre-existing precast operations increased 24% resulting from a 49% increase in selling prices due to high demand for the Company's concrete products coupled with increased material costs, partially offset by a 17% decrease in volume shipped due to changes in product mix.

Precast gross profit increased 210.4% to $10.9 million , or 27.8% of Precast net sales, from $3.5 million , or 23.1% of Precast net sales, in the third quarter of 2021 due to contributions from the ParkUSA operations, as well as improved pricing at the pre-existing precast operations.

Precast order book was $74 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $75 million as of June 30, 2022 and $24 million as of September 30, 2021 . The quarter ended December 31, 2021 was the first period that included the order book for ParkUSA.

Liquidity Details

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $71.8 million of outstanding revolving loan borrowings and additional borrowing capacity of $52 million. The Company expects to have sufficient credit available to support its operations for at least the next twelve months with near-term repayment of outstanding debt remaining a high priority.

Conference Call Details

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2022 financial results will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. PT. The call will be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.nwpipe.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately three hours after the event and will remain available until Wednesday, November 23, 2022 by dialing 1‑844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1‑412-317-6671 internationally and entering the replay access code: 13733442.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release by Scott Montross are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of important factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, those that could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include changes in demand and market prices for its products, product mix, bidding activity and order cancelations, timing of customer orders and deliveries, production schedules, price and availability of raw materials, excess or shortage of production capacity, international trade policy and regulations, changes in tariffs and duties imposed on imports and exports and related impacts on the Company, interest rate risk and changes in market interest rates, including the impact on the Company's customers and related demand for its products, the Company's ability to identify and complete internal initiatives and/or acquisitions in order to grow its business, the Company's ability to effectively integrate ParkUSA and other acquisitions into its business and operations and achieve significant administrative and operational cost synergies and accretion to financial results, effects of security breaches, computer viruses, and cybersecurity incidents, impacts of U.S. tax reform legislation on the Company's results of operations, adequacy of the Company's insurance coverage, supply chain challenges, labor shortages, ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine and related consequences, operating problems at the Company's manufacturing operations including fires, explosions, inclement weather, and floods and other natural disasters, impacts of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies, such as coronavirus disease 2019, and other risks discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and from time to time in its other Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. If the Company does update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that it will make additional updates or corrections with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company is presenting backlog including confirmed orders, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to better enable investors and others to assess the Company's ongoing operating results and compare them with its competitors. This should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



































Net sales:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe

$ 83,663



$ 69,439



$ 235,446



$ 188,244

Precast Infrastructure and

Engineered Systems



39,321





15,204





115,391





42,522

Total net sales



122,984





84,643





350,837





230,766



































Cost of sales:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe



69,467





60,595





202,956





165,631

Precast Infrastructure and

Engineered Systems



28,399





11,685





83,897





34,459

Total cost of sales



97,866





72,280





286,853





200,090



































Gross profit:































Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe



14,196





8,844





32,490





22,613

Precast Infrastructure and

Engineered Systems



10,922





3,519





31,494





8,063

Total gross profit



25,118





12,363





63,984





30,676



































Selling, general, and administrative

expense



10,654





5,562





30,149





17,729

Operating income



14,464





6,801





33,835





12,947

Other income



11





171





56





260

Interest expense



(964)





(112)





(2,393)





(687)

Income before income taxes



13,511





6,860





31,498





12,520

Income tax expense



3,555





1,914





8,310





3,268

Net income

$ 9,956



$ 4,946



$ 23,188



$ 9,252



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 1.00



$ 0.50



$ 2.34



$ 0.94

Diluted

$ 0.99



$ 0.50



$ 2.32



$ 0.93



































Shares used in per share

calculations:































Basic



9,927





9,871





9,909





9,849

Diluted



10,010





9,921





9,988





9,918







NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,706



$ 2,997

Trade and other receivables, net



73,975





52,664

Contract assets



117,260





107,170

Inventories



71,578





59,651

Prepaid expenses and other



4,326





5,744

Total current assets



270,845





228,226

Property and equipment, net



124,228





121,266

Operating lease right-of-use assets



94,166





98,507

Goodwill



55,504





53,684

Intangible assets, net



36,334





39,376

Other assets



5,400





6,620

Total assets

$ 586,477



$ 547,679



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Current debt

$ 3,525



$ -

Accounts payable



40,444





32,267

Accrued liabilities



32,561





24,498

Contract liabilities



16,243





2,623

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



4,725





4,704

Total current liabilities



97,498





64,092

Borrowings on line of credit



71,817





86,761

Operating lease liabilities



90,231





93,725

Deferred income taxes



10,982





10,984

Other long-term liabilities



7,272





8,734

Total liabilities



277,800





264,296



















Stockholders' equity



308,677





283,383

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 586,477



$ 547,679

















































NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021



































Net income, as reported

$ 9,956



$ 4,946



$ 23,188



$ 9,252

Adjustments for non-recurring

items:































Acquisition-related transaction

costs



-





565





59





801

Amortization of acquired

intangibles (1)



751





-





2,423





-

Estimated tax impact of non-

recurring items



(186)





(140)





(614)





(198)

Adjusted net income

$ 10,521



$ 5,371



$ 25,056



$ 9,855



































Diluted net income per share, as

reported

$ 0.99



$ 0.50



$ 2.32



$ 0.93



































Adjusted diluted net income per

share

$ 1.05



$ 0.54



$ 2.51



$ 0.99





























(1) Amortization of acquired intangibles represents amortization of ParkUSA intangible assets only and is included for comparability purposes between 2022 and 2021.

