Newtopia Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record year-to-date participant engagements of 113,100, up 13% year-over-year

Received highest CDC Full-Plus Recognition for delivering a proven and effective alternative diabetes prevention program

Initiates cost-cutting program to improve efficiency and margins, while positioning the Company for long-term profitability

Q3 2022 conference call scheduled for November 8, 2022 at 5 PM ET

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2021):

Revenue of $2.7 million , up 5% sequentially, and down 9% from the prior-year-period

Gross profit margin1 of 55% compared to 47% sequentially and to 50% from the prior-year period

"Newtopia continued to make progress during the third quarter," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia. "Revenues of $2.7 million improved 5% sequentially, while our gross profit margin expanded 500 basis points from the prior-year period. We continue to demonstrate industry-leading participant retention and low churn rates with 70% of our participants remaining engaged after 12 months and 58% remaining engaged after 24 months. During the quarter, we were also honored to receive the highest CDC Full-Plus recognition for our alternative diabetes prevention program. This five-year recognition is further proof that our differentiated approach to diabetes prevention and reversal, which combines one-on-one coaching and behavior genetics amplified by technology to create sustainable habit change and industry-leading engagement, is not only meeting CDC standards but exceeding them."

Mr. Ruby continued, "In the third quarter, we moved closer to the finish line in negotiations with a new set of health plans and employers. While we expect our new engagement platform, when rolled out across our entire client base, will enable us to fully capitalize on these opportunities, we want to get a jump start on bringing these efficiencies to our operations sooner. To proactively drive toward profitability quicker and, in light of the currently challenging macro-economic conditions, commencing in the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter, we are eliminating costs that do not drive successful business development as well as those that will not enhance our margins or operational efficiencies. Once complete, we anticipate that these expense cuts will result in $3 to $4 million in annualized cost savings. These savings will help us bridge the gap to profitability. We also expect that with a more efficient participant platform, not only will we experience an improvement in our gross margin, but we will also be able to maintain a leaner, yet highly productive operating structure going forward."

_______________________________ 1 Gross profit is defined as revenue which is comprised of onboarding welcome revenue, ongoing engagement fees and success fees, less cost of sales which is comprised of Welcome Kit costs, compensation expense for Inspirators and care specialists and genetic testing costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated by dividing gross profit by total revenue for the defined period. Gross profit is considered by management to be an integral measure of financial performance and represents the amount of revenues retained by the Company after incurring direct costs. However, gross profit is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.7 million, up 5% sequentially, but down 9% from the third quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2022, revenue totaled $8.1 million, flat with the first nine months of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021, revenue benefited from an expanded marketing opportunity with an existing Fortune 50 health services client.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2022 totaled $1.5 million, up 22% sequentially and up slightly from the prior-year period. Gross profit is comprised of Newtopia's revenue less direct expenses, which include the cost of Welcome Kits to new participants as well as labour costs associated with hiring and training of the Company's coaching team of Inspirators (health coaches). As a percentage of revenue, gross profit totaled 55%, compared to 47% in the second quarter of 2022 and 50% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating expenses2 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $3.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in the prior-year period. On a non-adjusted basis, operating expenses increased year-over-year, primarily because of higher costs incurred in the third quarter of 2022 in connection with the launch of the Company's new engagement platform.

For the third quarter, the Company had an adjusted operating loss3 of $1.8 million, compared with a loss of $1.0 million in the prior-year period.

The Company ended the third quarter 2022 with approximately $0.4 million in cash and continued access to $3.5 million in equity raised via a private placement at the end of April in addition to a $7.5 million revolving credit facility of which the Company has $2.6 million undrawn.

2022 Outlook

Given the year-to-date performance, the Company continues to anticipate achieving full year revenue growth for 2022 over full year 2021. With an expanded business development effort and the geographic expansion with a current Fortune 50 client, revenue is expected to benefit in the final quarter of the year. In the fourth quarter, the Company will continue to work towards onboarding a new set of health plan clients in addition to driving organic growth with its current set of self-insured employer clients to position Newtopia for further revenue improvements in 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2022 results in further detail. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 300-8521 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6026 (International) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 10172219. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at investor.newtopia.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 22, 2022 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the passcode 10172219. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

___________________________________ 2 Adjusted operating expenses consist of all cash-based technology, sales and marketing and administrative expenses including employment expenses for these functions excluding equity-settled share-based compensation. Adjusted operating expense is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for total operating expenses, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 3 Adjusted operating loss consists of gross profit less adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating loss is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for loss from operations which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.



About Newtopia

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Newtopia's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward- looking information. Such statements reflect Newtopia's current views and intentions with respect to future events, based on information available to Newtopia, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. While forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and analyses that Newtopia believes are reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable, whether actual results, performance or developments will meet Newtopia's expectations and predictions depends on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition of Newtopia to differ materially from its expectations. Certain of the "risk factors" that could cause actual results to differ materially from Newtopia's forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation: the termination of contracts by clients, risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters- in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and other general economic, market and business conditions and factors, including the risk factors discussed or referred to in Newtopia's disclosure documents, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com including Newtopia's final long form prospectus dated March 30, 2020.

Should any factor affect Newtopia's in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, Newtopia does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and Newtopia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are defined in the appropriate sections of this press release, to better assess the Company's underlying performance. These measures are reviewed regularly by management and the Company's Board of Directors in assessing the Company's performance and in making decisions about ongoing operations. In addition, we use certain non-GAAP measures to determine the components of management compensation. We believe that these measures are also used by investors as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Readers are cautioned that these terms are not recognized GAAP measures and do not have a standardized GAAP meaning under IFRS and should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS terms, such as net income.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Newtopia Inc.

Key Financial Measures and Schedule of Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Gross Profit Information [1]





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



$

$

$

$ Revenue

2,653,411

2,904,863

8,052,111

8,053,055 Cost of sales

(1,201,016)

(1,460,870)

(4,060,793)

(4,219,501) Gross profit

1,452,395

1,443,993

3,991,318

3,833,554 Gross margin

55 %

50 %

50 %

48 %



Reconciliation of Total Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses [2]





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



$

$

$

$ Total expenses

3,703,525

2,564,597

10,101,882

9,687,931 Add (Subtract)















Share-based compensation

(140,314)

(45,122)

(404,112)

(932,065) Depreciation of property and equipment

(11,891)

(16,163)

(39,674)

(50,938) Depreciation of right-of-use asset

(46,192)

(46,192)

(138,579)

(138,579) Interest and accretion expense

-

-

-

- Interest on lease obligations

(17,485)

(27,875)

(60,747)

(88,189) Interest and accretion expense

(79,163)

(15,652)

(276,884)

(15,652) Finance charges

(70,269)

(23,802)

(147,816)

(44,750) Amortization of deferred finance charges

(68,140)

(27,890)

(191,910)

(112,926) Foreign exchange loss (gain)

5,534

34,524

28,998

(32,414) Change in value of derivative liability

-

-

-

47,508 Capitalized borrowing costs

-

-

67,000

- Adjusted operating expenses

3,275,605

2,396,425

8,938,158

8,319,926



Adjusted Operating Loss [3]





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



$

$

$

$ Gross profit

1,452,395

1,443,993

3,991,318

3,833,554 Adjusted operating expenses

(3,275,605)

(2,396,425)

(8,938,158)

(8,319,926)



(1,823,210)

(952,432)

(4,946,840)

(4,486,372)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021





$ $ Assets







Current Assets







Cash



388,492 811,584 Trade and other receivables



1,613,182 1,381,977 Prepaid expenses and deposits



275,112 330,992 Inventories



391,852 131,000 Deferred costs



52,793 162,872





2,721,431 2,818,425









Property and equipment



30,302 66,147 Right‑of‑use asset



230,959 369,538 Intangible asset



3,304,201 2,251,852





6,286,893 5,505,962 Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Trade and other payables



2,863,166 1,965,420 Credit facility



4,880,760 2,331,314 Lease obligations



349,449 300,555 Deferred revenue



49,301 59,549 Contract liability



9,000 144,034 Debentures



2,360,854 ‑





10,512,530 4,800,872 Non‑current lease obligations



96,941 367,001 Debentures



‑ 2,182,403





10,609,471 7,350,276 Equity/Deficit









Common shares



47,718,385 45,177,120 Contributed surplus



12,743,235 11,652,200 Deficit



(64,784,198) (58,673,634)





(4,322,578) (1,844,314)





6,286,893 5,505,962

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2022 2021

2022 2021





$ $

$ $ Revenue



2,653,411 2,904,863

8,052,111 8,053,055 Cost of revenue



1,201,016 1,460,870

4,060,793 4,219,501 Gross profit



1,452,395 1,443,993

3,991,318 3,833,554















Operating expenses















Technology and development



1,259,596 715,966

2,909,996 2,428,187 Sales and marketing



645,452 644,184

2,158,597 2,543,717 General and administrative



1,370,557 1,036,275

3,869,565 3,348,022 Share‑based compensation



140,314 45,122

404,112 932,065





3,415,919 2,441,547

9,342,270 9,251,991















Other expenses (income)















Depreciation of property and equipment



11,891 16,163

39,674 50,938 Depreciation of right‑of‑use asset



46,192 46,192

138,579 138,579 Interest and accretion expense



79,163 15,652

276,884 15,652 Interest on lease obligations



17,485 27,875

60,747 88,189 Finance charges



70,269 23,802

147,816 44,750 Amortization of deferred finance charges



68,140 27,890

191,910 112,926 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss



(5,534) (34,524)

(28,998) 32,414 Capitalized borrowing costs



‑ ‑

(67,000) ‑ Change in value of derivative liability



‑ ‑

‑ (47,508)





287,606 123,050

759,612 435,940 Net loss and comprehensive loss



(2,251,130) (1,120,604)

(6,110,564) (5,854,377)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)





Common Shares Shares To Be Issued Contributed Surplus Deficit Total



$ $ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2021

45,177,120 ‑ 11,652,200 (58,673,634) (1,844,314) Net loss and comprehensive loss

‑ ‑ ‑ (6,110,564) (6,110,564) Share‑based compensation

‑ ‑ 404,112 ‑ 404,112 Private Placement Offering of Units, net of issuance costs

2,624,495

511,839

3,136,334 Compensation options issued to brokers

(83,230) ‑ 83,230 ‑ ‑ Adjustment of issuance costs on Debentures

‑ ‑ 4,733 ‑ 4,733 Settlement of related party payable

‑ ‑ 87,121 ‑ 87,121 Balance, September 30, 2022

47,718,385 ‑ 12,743,235 (64,784,198) (4,322,578) Balance, December 31, 2020

44,648,952 528,168 10,046,621 (51,023,880) 4,199,861 Net loss and comprehensive loss

‑ ‑ ‑ (5,854,377) (5,854,377) Share‑based compensation

‑ ‑ 932,065 ‑ 932,065 Warrants issued on issuance of Debentures

‑ ‑ 216,588 ‑ 216,588 Issuance of shares

528,168 (528,168) ‑ ‑ ‑ Settlement of related party payable

‑ ‑ 265,589 ‑ 265,589 Balance, September 30, 2021

45,177,120 ‑ 11,460,863 (56,878,257) (240,274)

























NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022 2021





$ $ Cash flows used in operating activities:









Net loss and comprehensive loss



(6,110,564) (5,854,377) Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment



39,674 50,938 Depreciation of right‑of‑use asset



138,579 138,579 Amortization of deferred finance charges



191,910 112,926 Capitalized borrowing costs



(67,000) ‑ Share‑based compensation



404,112 932,065 Accretion expense



124,184 15,652 Interest on lease obligations



60,747 88,189 Change in value of derivative liability



‑ (47,508)





(5,218,358) (4,563,536) Net change in non‑cash working capital







Trade and other receivables



(231,205) (725,713) Inventories



(260,852) 123,103 Prepaid expenses and deposits



55,880 116,152 Trade and other payables



1,043,867 (713,275) Deferred revenue



(10,248) 66,682 Contract asset/liability



(135,034) 452,000





(4,755,950) (5,244,587) Cash flows used in investing activities









Purchase of property and equipment



(3,829) (3,025) Intangible asset development costs



(985,349) (1,657,348)





(989,178) (1,660,373) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:









Credit facility withdrawals



8,028,277 3,829,254 Credit facility repayments



(5,478,831) (3,162,454) Credit facility financing costs



(81,831) (65,040) Repayment of lease obligations



(281,913) (239,452) Proceeds from private placement issuance of Units, net of issuance costs



3,136,334 - Proceeds from issuance of Debenture Units, net of issuance costs



- 2,336,901





5,322,036 2,699,209 Decrease in cash



(423,092) (4,205,751) Cash, beginning of period



811,584 4,673,683 Cash, end of period



388,492 467,932

