InventHelp Inventor Develops New Line of Comforting Dolls (LJD-192)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new stuffed doll that would make a great comfort object for children," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented ZOODLES. My huggable design would be safe to handle and hold and it would not pose a choking hazard."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique line of dolls for children. In doing so, it could help to comfort and soothe a child. It also could spark fun, activity and imaginative play. The invention features a unique design that is safe to play with and enjoy so it is ideal for children, especially those with sensory processing issues/sensitivities and special needs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LDJ-192, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp