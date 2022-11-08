SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaze Software Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of Spring's best-in-class merchandising platform.

Fast-growing Amaze acquires Spring in landmark deal to accelerate creator commerce

We believe that anyone can be a creator and that creators play an important role in how we learn, connect, and find joy. We take our role to innovate on behalf of the creative economy seriously–enabling creators and creative entrepreneurs to unleash the potential of their content and connections with authentic, shoppable experiences that allow them to sell anything, anywhere.

Looking to the future, combined core capabilities will provide brands and creators with an expanded toolset that will help them drive success through unique opportunities to engage more authentically with customers, create products, and merchandise across social spheres.

Recent creator solutions launched include expansions of YouTube, TikTok, and Meta social commerce integrations, the Sam's Club Photo and Customization platform, and SpringMark, which offers the ability to protect and manage creator's designs. Launching soon is a simplified Amaze user experience streamlining page creation, access to expanded design services and the Spring Hat Studio, where creators can instantly create and merchandise embroidery.

Spearheading the acquisition is Aaron Day, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Software Inc. Aaron has extensive experience successfully leading large corporations, most recently as an executive at Canva. His in-depth knowledge of the creator economy has helped Amaze step out as an industry leader by building better and more comprehensive solutions for creator commerce.

"This acquisition will accelerate Amaze's ability to enable creator success and monetize their passions. Pairing Spring's 5.5M new creator stores with the leadership team's vast social commerce, merchandising, and marketing experience–hailing from the likes of Adobe, Meta, Roblox, and Walmart–Amaze now has the ability to bring even more value to the creator economy," said Aaron Day, CEO.

Joining Aaron on the leadership team is Spring's former CEO, Chris Lamontagne, who will take on the role of President and lead the Creator Community and Commerce Group, and Annelies Jansen, who will become the Chief Business Officer.

Continuing their leadership roles at Amaze are Laura Haines, Chief Product Officer, and Amelia Shepard, who will step into the Chief Marketing Officer role, managing marketing, eCommerce, and customer service teams.

About Amaze Software Inc.

Amaze Software, Inc. provides creator success solutions, including a merchandising platform, advanced commerce design application, and scalable managed services, to help anyone sell anything, anywhere.

Our mission is to unleash potential, making it easy to create, share, and sell products and services. Learn more and sign up for a free account at www.amaze.co and www.spri.ng.

