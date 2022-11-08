Breast Cancer Detection Using a Blood Test: Syantra to Present Early Data from the International Identify Breast Cancer (IDBC) Study at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Syantra, a precision healthcare company changing the way cancer is detected and treated, will present findings from the IDBC Study at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference, held in Barcelona, Spain from 16 -18 November 2022.

"We are excited to be selected by the 13th EBCC Scientific Committee for a Poster Spotlight Session. Our results will contribute to the field's understanding of how whole blood analysis can be applied in cancer detection and treatment," said Kristina Rinker, PhD. "We are looking forward to discussing latest results and engaging with stakeholders advancing cancer detection and treatment."

Professor Nigel Bundred, Surgical Oncologist with the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, Wythenshawe Hospital, will present study data during the poster spotlight session.

"The study findings are extremely promising. While breast cancer screening saves lives, many women's breast cancers are being missed. This is particularly true for young women with dense breast tissue which can make breast cancer difficult to see on a mammogram" said Professor Bundred. "More sensitive tests are needed to detect cancer earlier when it may be easier to treat. We are excited to share data, which supports the role of the blood test in complementing current imaging approaches for breast cancer detection."

Presentation Details

Session Type: Poster Spotlight Session

Date/Time: 16 November 2022, 13:30pm – 14:20pm CET (GMT+1)

Location: Dedicated Poster Exhibition Area

Speaker: Professor Nigel Bundred, MD, FRCS

Abstract: Breast Cancer Whole Blood Screening: Analytical and Clinical Performance from Early Analysis of the IDBC Study

About Syantra

Syantra is a precision healthcare company changing the way cancer is detected and treated. Its flagship product, Syantra DXTM Breast Cancer, is a minimally invasive and high-performance blood test for the detection of breast cancer.

