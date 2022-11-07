XT.COM Lists Creta (CRETA) in Its Main & Metaverse Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CRETA on its platform in the Main zone and the CRETA/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-07 11:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit CRETA for trading at 2022-11-06 7:00(UTC).

Withdrawals for CRETA will open at 2022-11-08 7:00(UTC).

About CRETA

The CRETA token is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon network with a max token supply of 10 billion tokens. The CRETA token serves as the basis for all interactions and transactions by all participants, including gamers, developers, investors, operators, etc in the Creta ecosystem. Transactions on the Creta platform include but are not limited to: purchases, lease and use of virtual space, items such as NFTs, as well as other DeFi options.

About Creta

Creta is an ecosystem for sustainable, next-generation web3 games and entertainment. Creta connects gamers, creators, and developers to experience high quality games and collaborate in virtual worlds. With Creta's infrastructure, even inexperienced game developers, publishers, and gamers can create a foundation for innovation alongside the world's most renowned AAA game developers.

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

