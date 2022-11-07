Volaris Reports October 2022 Traffic Results: 22% YoY demand growth with a 90% Load Factor

Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "The Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its October 2022 preliminary traffic results.
In October 2022, Volaris' capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 17.4% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 22.0%; the result was a load factor expansion of 3.4 pp, to 89.7%. Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers during the month, a 22.0% increase compared to October 2021. Demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets increased by 19.5% and 28.7%, respectively. Year-to-date, Volaris' demand increased 29.1% YoY, with load factor expanding 1.3 pp year-over-year, to 85.4%.
Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO said: "Demand remains resilient and load factor in October reached another monthly record. We are encouraged by our revenue management strategy: i. Moderating base fares in certain price-sensitive domestic markets to deliver strong load factors; and ii. Raising base fares in the international market, including Central America, to offset the higher cost of fuel in our longer sectors. As a result of continuing demand strength across both domestic and international markets, our demand grew more than our capacity, delivering record load factors."
Oct 2022
Oct 2021
Variance
YTD Oct 2022
YTD Oct 2021
Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
1,911
1,599
19.5 %
17,703
13,994
26.5 %
International
787
611
28.7 %
6,886
5,052
36.3 %
Total
2,697
2,211
22.0 %
24,588
19,045
29.1 %
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,089
1,798
16.2 %
20,123
16,246
23.9 %
International
919
765
20.2 %
8,663
6,391
35.5 %
Total
3,008
2,563
17.4 %
28,785
22,637
27.2 %
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic
91.4 %
88.9 %
2.5 pp
88.0 %
86.1 %
1.8 pp
International
85.6 %
79.9 %
5.7 pp
79.5 %
79.0 %
0.5 pp
Total
89.7 %
86.3 %
3.4 pp
85.4 %
84.1 %
1.3 pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic
2,240
1,842
21.6 %
20,538
15,767
30.3 %
International
546
441
23.8 %
4,825
3,640
32.5 %
Total
2,786
2,283
22.0 %
25,362
19,407
30.7 %
Economic Jet Fuel Price
(USD per gallon, preliminary)
Average
4.01
2.58
55.4 %
3.87
2.19
76.7 %
The information included in this report has not been audited, and it does not provide information on the company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.
