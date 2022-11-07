Professional Indonesian Football Player Pratama Arhan Appears as Guest for "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Special Livestream on November 15th

Professional Indonesian Football Player Pratama Arhan Appears as Guest for "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Special Livestream on November 15th

TOKYO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a special live broadcast to announce the Dream Championship 2022 Finals player matchups, new in-game information, and more. The livestream will feature special guest professional Indonesian football player Pratama Arhan and Japanese football play-by-play MC Daigo Hara. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will have a special live broadcast to announce the Dream Championship 2022 Finals player matchups, new in-game information, and more. The livestream will feature special guest professional Indonesian football player Pratama Arhan and Japanese football play-by-play MC Daigo Hara. (PRNewswire)

Special Livestream Overview

Livestream Schedule

Starts at 20:00 on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 (UTC+9)

Official YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Guest Appearances

Special Guest:

Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy, Indonesia national team)

MC:

Daigo Hara ( @daigoso ) Football play-by-play

*Livestream content and schedule are subject to change without notice.

Pratama Arhan Player Profile

Name: Pratama Arhan

Date of Birth: December 21, 2001

Birthplace: Indonesia

Height: 172 cm

Weight: 64 kg

Position on the Indonesian National Team: Left-Back

Biography:

・Advanced to the finals of the 2021 Southeast Asian Football Championship "2020 AFF Suzuki Cup" and was selected "AFF Best Young Player" and "AFF Best Eleven"

・Won a permanent transfer to Tokyo Verdy in February 2022 after performing well in the same tournament

・Awarded "NXGN", commendation given to next-generation star players, from global football media Goal.com

・Active core player for the Indonesian national team. High expectations for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup which kicks off in December 2022.

Official Instagram Account: https://www.instagram.com/pratamaarhan8/

©TechSports Inc

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KLab Inc.