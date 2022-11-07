Pampa Energía announces third quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2022.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter1
17% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$507 million2 in the third quarter 2022 ('Q3 22'), explained by natural gas peak seasonality and higher prices in petrochemical, Energía Plus and legacy energy, partially offset by the end of Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').
Outstanding operating performance in natural gas and oil production (+20% and +14% year-on-year, respectively).
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q3 22
Q3 21
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
3,767
4,512
-17 %
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
24.2
31.0
-22 %
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
68.5
57.4
+19 %
Gas over total production
92 %
92 %
+0 %
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
4.8
4.4
+9 %
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
70.2
61.6
+14 %
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
120
129
-7 %
Average price (US$/ton)
1,496
1,118
+34 %
5% year-on-year decrease in the Adjusted EBITDA 3, recording US$246 million in Q3 22, explained by power generation (-US$36 million) and holding and others (-US$4 million), offset by oil and gas (+US$14 million), and petrochemicals (+US$12 million).
Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$176 million, 35% higher than the third quarter 2021 ('Q3 21'), mainly due to operating performance plus higher gains from holding financial securities and depreciation over the passive monetary position in AR$, offset by higher income tax charge.
Net debt slightly grew to US$927 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.3x.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 9.30.2022
As of 12.31.2021
AR$
US$ FX 147,32
AR$
US$ FX 102,72
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
282,322
1,916
170,390
1,659
Intangible assets
11,028
75
3,956
39
Right-of-use assets
1,207
8
1,231
12
Deferred tax asset
34,719
236
8,675
84
Investments in joint ventures and associates
134,244
911
79,500
774
Financial assets at amortized cost
14,960
102
10,821
105
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
4,299
29
2,998
29
Other assets
79
1
61
1
Trade and other receivables
3,540
24
3,379
33
Total non-current assets
486,398
3,302
281,011
2,736
Inventories
24,802
168
15,888
155
Financial assets at amortized cost
1,899
13
537
5
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
84,731
575
47,026
458
Derivative financial instruments
177
1
16
0
Trade and other receivables
67,816
460
40,892
398
Cash and cash equivalents
14,259
97
11,283
110
Total current assets
193,684
1,315
115,642
1,126
Assets classified as held for sale
1,816
12
-
-
Total assets
681,898
4,629
396,653
3,861
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
322,664
2,190
183,431
1,786
Non-controlling interest
1,217
8
609
6
Total equity
323,881
2,198
184,040
1,792
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures
-
-
386
4
Provisions
21,065
143
14,444
141
Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities
47,823
325
19,287
188
Deferred tax liabilities
7,636
52
-
-
Defined benefit plans
3,597
24
2,419
24
Borrowings
195,733
1,329
139,630
1,359
Trade and other payables
2,648
18
1,340
13
Total non-current liabilities
278,502
1,890
177,506
1,728
Provisions
656
4
560
5
Income tax liabilities
34
0
2,098
20
Taxes payables
5,668
38
2,314
23
Defined benefit plans
395
3
515
5
Salaries and social security payable
4,018
27
2,876
28
Derivative financial instruments
-
-
18
0
Borrowings
41,788
284
8,165
79
Trade and other payables
26,956
183
18,561
181
Total current liabilities
79,515
540
35,107
342
Total liabilities
358,017
2,430
212,613
2,070
Total liabilities and equity
681,898
4,629
396,653
3,861
Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2022 and 2021, in millions)
Nine-month period
Third quarter
Figures in million
2022
2021
2022
2021
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
168,748
1,381
103,740
1,102
69,225
507
42,529
435
Local market sales
136,862
1,114
88,575
942
58,154
426
35,135
359
Foreign market sales
31,886
267
15,165
160
11,071
81
7,394
76
Cost of sales
(104,797)
(865)
(62,652)
(666)
(43,538)
(322)
(27,309)
(280)
Gross profit
63,951
516
41,088
436
25,687
185
15,220
155
Selling expenses
(4,945)
(41)
(1,752)
(18)
(1,587)
(11)
(669)
(6)
Administrative expenses
(12,389)
(101)
(6,301)
(67)
(5,063)
(38)
(2,258)
(23)
Exploration expenses
(23)
-
(50)
-
(8)
-
(6)
-
Other operating income
10,345
79
8,864
92
5,988
43
4,018
42
Other operating expenses
(4,209)
(33)
(4,623)
(50)
(1,577)
(10)
(792)
(8)
Impairment of financial assets
(672)
(5)
(229)
(3)
(153)
(1)
(33)
(1)
Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories
(4,260)
(34)
(172)
(2)
124
1
-
-
Results for part. in joint businesses & associates
13,610
100
8,131
85
6,749
43
5,030
51
Operating income
61,408
481
44,956
473
30,160
212
20,510
210
Financial income
597
6
619
7
147
1
282
4
Financial costs
(18,127)
(148)
(14,128)
(151)
(9,333)
(70)
(6,287)
(65)
Other financial results
4,108
33
2,813
29
8,278
68
(118)
-
Financial results, net
(13,422)
(109)
(10,696)
(115)
(908)
(1)
(6,123)
(61)
Profit before tax
47,986
372
34,260
358
29,252
211
14,387
149
Income tax
(5,224)
(26)
(7,786)
(83)
(5,195)
(32)
(1,680)
(19)
Net income for continuing operations
42,762
346
26,474
275
24,057
179
12,707
130
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
-
-
(7,129)
(75)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) for the period
42,762
346
19,345
200
24,057
179
12,707
130
Attributable to the owners of the Company
42,448
343
22,577
234
23,979
178
12,804
131
Continuing operations
42,448
343
26,303
273
23,979
178
12,804
131
Discontinued operations
-
-
(3,726)
(39)
-
-
-
-
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
314
3
(3,232)
(34)
78
1
(97)
(1)
Net income (loss) per share to shareholders
30.74
0.25
15.98
0.17
17.38
0.13
9.26
0.09
From continuing operations
30.74
0.25
18.62
0.19
17.38
0.13
9.26
0.09
From discontinued operations
-
-
(2.64)
(0.03)
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders
768.43
6.21
399.45
4.14
434.40
3.23
231.45
2.36
From continuing operations
768.43
6.21
465.38
4.82
434.40
3.23
231.45
2.36
From discontinued operations
-
-
(65.92)
(0.68)
-
-
-
-
Average outstanding common shares1
1,381
1,381
1,413
1,413
1,380
1,380
1,383
1,383.0
Outstanding shares by the end of period1
1,380
1,380
1,382
1,382
1,380
1,380
1,382
1,382.0
Note: 1 It includes shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 22 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q2022VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
2 It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$47 million. Greenwind was an affiliate until August 12, 2022, when Pampa fully owned the company and began to consolidate in FS. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
