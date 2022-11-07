NovoMedix Presents New Preclinical Data on NMX2 at the 2022 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoMedix, LLC ("NovoMedix"), a biotechnology company developing novel, multi-pathway modulators for fibrosis and cancer, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on NMX2 at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Session, being held November 5-7, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. The presentation is titled, "Dual AMPK Activator/mTOR Inhibitor Improves Metabolic Parameters in T2D Mice and Protects Cardiomyocytes Against Ischemic Injury".

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a major metabolic disorder associated with increased morbidity and mortality, predominantly due to heart failure resulting from superimposed ischemic heart disease. Chronic treatment with NMX2 improves glucose homeostasis and RER, reduces adiposity, and lowers body weight in diabetic mice. NMX2 also protects cardiomyocytes from diabetic mice against ischemic injury by reducing sterile inflammation, which supports the development of this treatment modality for T2D and its related cardiac complications.

NMX2 is a novel, patented, orally available small molecule with excellent safety and PK properties that inhibits mTOR and secretion of IL-11 and activates AMPK. This unique mechanism allows NMX2 to both improve glucose homeostasis in type 2 diabetes and simultaneously protecting the heart from ischemic injury by reducing inflammation and fibrosis. As a result, NMX2 is poised to have significant potential in the treatment of not only T2D but its related cardiac complications.

"At the AHA 2022 meeting, we are thrilled to showcase the unique mechanism of action and therapeutic potential of NMX2, our flagship fibrosis program that acts by modulating the mTOR, IL-11, and AMPK pathways," said Cathy Swindlehurst, PhD, CEO of NovoMedix. "These preclinical data demonstrate the promise of NMX2 to treat the unmet needs of type 2 diabetes patients who suffer from cardiac complications."

About NovoMedix

NovoMedix is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule multi-pathway modulators for the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. NMX2, a lead oral small molecule candidate, inhibits mTOR signaling and secretion of IL-11 while activating AMPK to treat T2d while protecting the heart from ischemic injury. The company is also advancing several candidates that are designed to treat cancer, fibrotic diseases, liquid tumors, and atopic dermatitis. NovoMedix is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

