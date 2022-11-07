INDOCHINO DEBUTS BLACK FRIDAY DEALS AND ANNOUNCES THEIR LATEST SHOWROOM EXPANSION

Customers can shop the brand's best prices of the season in store, starting November 7th, and online from November 14th – November 28th

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, announced their slate of 2022 Black Friday Deals. This year's promotions will be the brand's most comprehensive to-date, including a variety of bundles on INDOCHINO's bestselling, made to measure styles.

Beginning today at showrooms throughout North America, shoppers can take advantage of the brand's biggest savings of the year to jump start their holiday shopping and plan their special occasion looks for the season. From November 14th - 28th, these exclusive discounts for best-in-class and made to measure suits, shirts, pants and more, will also be shoppable online.

Notable offers from INDOCHINO's Black Friday 2022 event include:

Suits starting at $329

3 Shirt Bundle for $149

5 Shirt Bundle for $239

3 Pant Bundle for $199

3 Luxury Pant Bundle for $249

In addition to INDOCHINO's Black Friday deals, the custom apparel brand is excited to announce their newest showroom at The Gate at Manhasset shopping center in Long Island, New York. This location, opening on November 10th 2022, further expands INDOCHINO's retail presence in New York State, bringing their made to measure experience to even more shoppers. Showrooms and in-person measurement sessions are a cornerstone of INDOCHINO's success, with net orders from physical retail locations up 87% this year.

Customers can begin booking appointments now to visit this new showroom and shop INDOCHINO's exciting Black Friday 2022 event. Learn more and view all showroom locations at: www.indochino.com/showrooms

