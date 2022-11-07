The Human Bean Debuts This Season's Holiday Drinks & Gift Packs

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean is unwrapping dozens of ways for customers to whisk themselves to a special holiday place this November and December. From a toasty, new seasonal drink menu to this year's hand-picked gift packs, fans will find their holiday wishes fulfilled at their favorite drive-thru — topped with a signature chocolate-covered espresso bean.

Holiday Drink Menu

The Salted Brown Butter Mocha features salt-flecked vanilla, toasty brown butter, steamed chocolate, and bold espresso. It's a sugar-cookie twist on a classic mocha recipe — available hot, iced or blended.

Candied Peppermint Snowy — delicious white chocolate and crushed peppermint candies — makes drinks worthy of a one-horse open sleigh. Try in a latte, mocha, granita, Java chip, or cold brew.

The Eggnog Latte is a seasonal can't-miss favorite made with rich espresso and eggnog steamed to perfection.

The Toasty Cocoa is full of rich toasted marshmallow flavor, swirled with hot chocolate, and topped with mini marshmallows and whipped cream.

Holiday Gift Packs

The Cup of Joy Gift Pack is an easy-yet-classic gift for neighbors, teachers, or coworkers. Each wrappable box includes a festive ceramic mug and mini-bag of The Human Bean signature chocolate-covered espresso beans.

The Holly Jolly Gift Pack's Silipint tumbler and cozy-yet-stylish holiday socks make a fun and festive gift for teens, college students, or those people who genuinely love socks in their stockings.

The Holiday Cheer Gift Pack is perfect for coffee and tea lovers, with two branded glasses, three signature iced tea packs, one pound of The Human Bean French roast whole bean coffee, and an assortment of holiday stickers.

The Classic Coffee Gift Pack includes a 12-count box of French single-serve pods, a 20oz tumbler, and an assortment of The Human Bean holiday stickers — all wrapped up in a ready-to-go box that can be slid under the tree.

"There's nothing like warming up with a holiday drink," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer of The Human Bean. "We're bringing back our customers' favorite nostalgic holiday flavors, like candy cane and eggnog, and also offering new flavors to unwrap like the Salted Brown Butter Mocha. This year's gift packs are the icing on the cake, making holiday shopping easy by simply pulling up to The Human Bean drive-thru locations or visiting our online store."

This year's holiday drinks and gift packs are available through December 31st, while supplies last. From November 25th through December 31st, The Human Bean customers can also receive a free drink up to 20 oz. with purchase of $25 in gift cards.

Online store and drive-thru locator are available at thehumanbean.com .

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states. Learn more at thehumanbean.com .

