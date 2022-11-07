CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Polished Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 30, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished") (NYSE: POL) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Polished securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Polished, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Polished includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: December 30, 2022

Aggrieved Polished investors only have until December 30, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

