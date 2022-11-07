BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN PIKE ROAD, ALA.

At 9553 Vaughn Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 9553 Vaughn Road, next to a Publix supermarket.

The new clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 334-659-1771 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Dara Irving earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She is certified in lymphedema management (with additional training in breast cancer rehabilitation) from the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy. She has advanced training in kinesiology taping.

BenchMark, which has more than 20 Alabama clinics, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

