InventHelp Inventor Develops Curtain Hanging Accessory (OSK-361)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have curtains with grommets and have constantly struggled to get them to hang in the right spot," said the inventor from St. Louis, Miss. "I thought of this idea to help eliminate time spent on adjusting curtains with grommets and ensure that they can be easily hung in place."

She created THE CURTAIN CORRECTOR that ensures that all the panels of curtains are hung evenly. It would have an attractive appearance without uneven sections that garner a great deal of attention while also being adjustable, removable and reusable. It may provide homemakers with the appearance of custom curtains without the associated exorbitant price tag. Additionally, it could be products to coordinate with various metals and to fit conventional grommets.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

