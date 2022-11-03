QuickLogic Partners with MA Technology to Distribute eFPGA Technology

- Provides a one-stop shop for IP by adding eFPGA technology to existing IP offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Taiwanese distributor MA Technology to make its embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP available in Taiwan. The distribution agreement enables MA Technology to expand its many IP offerings with the addition of eFPGA IP, giving SoC developers an unprecedented level of post-production design flexibility.

MA Technology is a premier provider of a broad range of IP in Taiwan. Their offerings include IP from companies such as eTopus and Mobiveil that are complementary to the eFPGA IP provided by QuickLogic. The company's targeted applications are storage, communications, networking, green energy, consumer electronics, and industrial computers, all of which are applications that can be well-served with eFPGA technology.

Adding eFPGA blocks to SoCs, along with the other IP offered by MA Technology, enables SoC design teams to make post-manufacturing changes to their devices. Having this level of flexibility gives them the ability to address new competitive threats, add new features as markets evolve, incorporate rapidly changing design standards, and serve market and product adjacencies, all without having to spend the time and money needed to create a new device.

QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling MA Technology's customer base to target eFPGA IP quickly and easily to nearly any foundry and process node for fast and efficient SoC integration. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice, and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools, and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge, and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.

