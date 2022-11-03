MARK WAHLBERG'S FUNCTIONAL ATHLEISURE BRAND, MUNICIPAL PARTNERS WITH UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE QUARTERBACK, HENDON HOOKER

The Brand Expands its Line of Athlete NIL Partnerships With the Most Dynamic Dual-Threat College Quarterback in the Country.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNICIPAL , a premium performance, comfort, and style-driven apparel brand co-founded by Mark Wahlberg, is thrilled to announce its latest NIL partnership with University of Tennessee quarterback, Hendon Hooker .

Hooker, arguably the most dynamic dual-threat quarterback in the country, has led the Volunteers to a No. 2 ranking nationally and has played his way to the front of the Heisman Trophy race. He's currently leading the highest-scoring offense in the country (49.7 ppg) and ranks second in the country in passing efficiency (191.64).

"We love Hendon because he's never stopped believing in himself even when obstacle after obstacle has been thrown at him," said Harry Arnett, CEO, and Co-Founder of MUNICIPAL. "He just does the work and goes for it. And he's just getting started. That's what MUNICIPAL is all about too, so it's a perfect match."

Hooker's smooth and self-expressive style, confidence, and character (both on and off the field) are an ideal fit for MUNICIPAL. The partnership will heavily feature Hooker in MUNICIPAL Sport Utility across social media and on MUNICIPAL.com. The first Instagram post announcing the partnership went live on November 1.

"I've been a huge fan of MUNICIPAL pretty much since day one, so this partnership felt like a very natural fit for me," said Hooker. "I feel personally aligned with what MUNICIPAL is all about and am looking forward to telling everybody about the brand."

MUNICIPAL, founded in 2019 by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Harry Arnett, was created to inspire people to GO FOR IT & overcome any obstacle that gets in their way. MUNICIPAL's Sport Utility Gear is the most comfortable, stylish, and versatile version of the apparel that everyone loves to wear.

For more information and to stay up to date on this partnership, please visit MUNICIPAL.com and follow along at @MUNICIPAL and @HenHook_112 .

About MUNICIPAL:

MUNICIPAL is a premium performance and style-driven athletic and casual apparel brand blending comfort and functionality, co-founded by Mark Wahlberg. The brand's superior-quality garments are designed with comfort in mind and are versatile enough for work, fitness, and everything in between. At its core, MUNICIPAL is a lifestyle, focused on the transformative power of self-belief. The brand's essence lives in stories of creativity, hustle, character, trusting your instincts, and overcoming every obstacle.

