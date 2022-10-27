Tupperware Reinforces Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Commitments with 2022 ESG Report

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), a leading global consumer products company, today published its 2022 ESG Report, which details the company's commitment to further integrating environment, social, and governance efforts into its business strategy as part of its ongoing Turnaround Plan. The report highlights the progress Tupperware® made toward its 2025 and 2030 targets in 2021 and describes how the company has aligned its purpose, values, and strategy with ESG principles. It also showcases the company's commitment to transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

The report details the company's ongoing ESG targets for 2025 and 2030, which align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 5, 6, 12, and 13. Highlights include:

Environment

In 2021, among other achievements, Tupperware achieved the following results at the company's owned manufacturing facilities:

Tupperware more than quadrupled its total volume of sustainable resins used in 2021 compared to 2020, increasing from about 0.35% of total raw materials to 1.48%.

Tupperware achieved International Sustainability Carbon Certification at its plants in Brazil and Greece , and the company's plant in Portugal became the first Tupperware factory to operate with 100% clean energy.

Social

The ongoing societal, economic, and global health challenges in 2021 led to Tupperware implementing initiatives like a flexible, hybrid work schedule; the TuppWell wellbeing program; a Fridays Unplugged initiative; mental health facilitations; and other programs to improve the lives and wellbeing of its associates.

In 2021, the company also achieved the following awards and recognition:

In 2021, Tupperware also invested millions in Sales Force events, training and development initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to its people.

Tupperware renewed its premier partnership with the National Park Foundation, including a $2 million donation to support the Resilience and Sustainability Initiative.

The company and its independent sales force members supported local disaster relief efforts around the world including the donation of Tupperware product in partnership with Convoy of Hope to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts in the United States , and the provision of warm meals, gas masks and other in-kind donations to areas in China and Greece that were hit by flooding and fires, among others.

In 2021, women comprised 58% of the Tupperware global workforce and 68% of all new hires.

Tupperware progressed toward its goal of achieving global certification for gender equity areas including representation, pay equity, policies and practices, inclusiveness in career development, skills-based hiring and the global expansion of its Associate Resource Groups.

Governance

In 2021, Tupperware achieved the following:

Pursuant to its governance targets related to the diversity of the company's Board of Directors, Tupperware achieved 45% women representation on the Board. The company is also progressing toward its ESG performance and compensation-related targets, to be achieved by 2030.

"Sustainability and environmental & social responsibility have been core to how this brand has operated since the very beginning. We continue to be true to who we are and who we have always been to fulfill our purpose of nurturing a better future for all," said Miguel Fernandez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "As ESG issues move into the mainstream both due to regulatory requirements and stakeholder expectations, our integrated ESG approach remains critical to guide our business strategy across all functions and markets."

About Tupperware Brands Corporation

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware® products are an alternative to single-use items. The Company distributes its products into nearly 70 countries primarily through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

