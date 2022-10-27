The Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington Celebrate Groundbreaking of Luxury Residential Community in the Arlington Entertainment District

Slated to open in 2024, One Rangers Way will create an exciting first opportunity to live steps away from Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium

State-of-the-art residential building will offer an upscale living experience with over 43,000 SF of amenities and services on par with the finest residential and condo buildings in the country

Interested renters can visit www.OneRangersWay.com or email info@onerangersway.com for more information

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies gathered yesterday to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. The Rangers and Cordish were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Arlington City Council, and community and business leaders from the City of Arlington and Tarrant County to recognize this exciting milestone. One Rangers Way continues the incredible momentum of new development in the Entertainment District that began with the opening of Texas Live! in 2018. The project continues the next phase of over $1 billion of new development currently under construction in the Entertainment District that includes the forthcoming Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum and Spark Coworking.

The Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington gathered yesterday to celebrate the groundbreaking of One Rangers Way, a luxury residential community in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District. Slated to open in 2024, One Rangers Way will create an exciting first opportunity to live steps away from Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium. (PRNewswire)

Project renderings can be downloaded here.

"Today marks an important milestone in the continued development and expansion of the Arlington Entertainment District," said Texas Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis. "The construction of One Rangers Way will bring an upscale residential component to an area that is already widely known as one of the fastest growing sports and entertainment destinations in the country. The Texas Rangers are proud to partner with the City of Arlington and The Cordish Companies on this incredible project."

One Rangers Way will celebrate the rich history of the state of Texas and showcase a unique design and curated art collection inspired by the Texas Rangers and America's favorite pastime. Slated to open in 2024, One Rangers Way will create an exciting first opportunity to live steps away from Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium and AT&T Stadium. Its integration with the Entertainment District and proximity to these three iconic stadiums, as well as Texas Live!, Live! by Loews, Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center and the National Medal of Honor Museum, will offer a completely unique residential experience. One Rangers Way will feature high-end materials and appliances, expansive ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling windows and meet National Green Building Standard® (NGBS) certification. The 300-unit apartment community will offer a mix of 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and penthouse apartment homes, as well as a parking garage with 423 spaces.

"It is a great honor for The Cordish Companies to continue its partnership with the Texas Rangers and City of Arlington," stated Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "From day one, we knew that a vibrant residential community needed to be a part of our plans in creating a best-in-class mixed-use development. With One Rangers Way, we have created an incredibly special building that will offer the first opportunity for residents to live within steps of three iconic stadiums, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, and AT&T Stadium, as well as the National Medal of Honor Museum just across the street. Today's milestone is another important step forward in delivering a world-class destination that will benefit the Arlington community and be a national draw for tourism for decades to come."

"One Rangers Way is a wonderful addition to our growing skyline in the Entertainment District and will bring unmatched lifestyle options to our community," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said. "We are grateful for this transformative development, made possible by our partnerships with the Rangers and The Cordish Companies."

AN ELEVATED LIVING EXPERIENCE

One Rangers Way will offer one of the most luxurious, resort-style apartment communities in the country with over 43,000 SF of interior and exterior amenity space. The project will offer an upscale living experience with one-of-a-kind amenities and services on par with the finest residential and condo buildings in the country.

"We are extremely excited to be breaking ground on One Rangers Way today," said Marnie Sauls, Executive Director of Residential Management for The Cordish Companies. "There will be nothing like this building in the country. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our team to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience in the heart of Arlington Entertainment District. We look forward to welcoming more residents to the Arlington community in 2024."

Building amenities include:

An expansive outdoor amenity deck with green spaces

Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces

State-of-the-art fitness facilities

Outdoor pool with swim up bar

Demonstration and entertainment kitchen

A variety of coworking spaces

Private event entertainment room

Game lounge with billiards and ping pong tables

Lobby attendant and personalized concierge services

Pet friendly community

Business center and conference room

Valet dry cleaning services

Exclusive resident events

Residents will also enjoy direct access to the Richard Greene & Dr. Robert Cluck Linear Parks that offer wide-open areas for strolling, fascinating art sculptures and close to 3 miles of paved paths throughout the Entertainment District for walking, running, and biking.

Today's groundbreaking celebration for One Rangers Way represents an exciting step forward toward a greater $4 billion vision by the City of Arlington, Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and Loews Hotels & Co to transform the Entertainment District into the premier sports, entertainment, hospitality, cultural and lifestyle destination in the country. Together, the total investment of new development by the partnership totals over $2.4 billion.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on news, please visit www.OneRangersWay.com. Interested renters can email info@onerangersway.com for more information.

About The Texas Rangers

In 2022 the Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th anniversary since the franchise moved from Washington, D.C. to Arlington, Texas for the 1972 season. The Rangers have advanced to postseason play eight times since 1996, winning seven American League West Division titles and advancing to the World Series in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened beautiful Globe Life Field, which is not only the team's home but also a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue that includes capabilities for hosting numerous local, regional, and national events. The $1.25 billion facility includes a 5.5 acre retractable roof, which provides for maximum comfort of guests throughout the year. The Rangers organization has also been instrumental in partnering with the City of Arlington, The Cordish Companies, and Loews Hotels & Co. on the development of the Arlington Entertainment District into a world-class sports and entertainment destination. Rangers Baseball Express LLC became the sixth owner in Rangers history when it completed purchase of the club on August 12, 2010.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports- anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

Media Contacts:

John Blake

Texas Rangers

jblake@texasrangers.com

Texas Rangers

Cari Furman

The Cordish Companies

cfurman@cordish.com

The Cordish Companies

Patrick Barry

Byrne PR for One Rangers Way

patrick@byrnepr.net

314-540-3865 Byrne PR for One Rangers Way314-540-3865

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cordish Companies