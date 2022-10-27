Social Emotional Gaming Platform Makes Global Debut

LuvBug equips children through play-based and adaptive learning to proactively offset the effects of social media & bullying

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LuvBug Learning proudly announces the launch of their Social Emotional gaming platform, empowering children 4 to 11 to face both the virtual and actual world.

Children Enjoying Learning on LuvBug (CNW Group/LuvBug Learning) (PRNewswire)

Over 70% of parents are concerned about the impact of technology on children. Moreover, parents are looking for answers to safely introduce children to technology.[1] "LuvBug uses social-emotional learning, to disarm the digital revolution, promoting happy, healthy, playful learning," said Dr. Jodi Gold, pediatric psychiatrist at The Gold Centre in New York City. "LuvBug's mission is to be thoughtful about kids' needs and cultivate true social and emotional learning. This is a real game-changer."

Designed by global experts in education, developmental psychology and pediatric psychiatry, children navigate 5 difficulty levels encompassing social-emotional building-blocks, as topics and scenarios become increasingly complex. With advanced graphics, animation and gameplay, LuvBug hopes to raise the bar for e-learning for kids, globally. The onboarding process features an animated character named Violet, who efficiently leads users through the platform, introducing games and 3D villages. With Violet's encouragement, children gain confidence in the platform with little to no supervision.

Children can learn at their own pace with the growing catalogue of videos, games and 3D villages, all espousing fundamental social emotional pillars, such as: empathy, self-awareness and self-regulation. "Play-Based learning is a powerful springboard to advance children's knowledge, especially if children are naturally drawn to our games. In lieu of this, our entire platform is designed to the highest standards typical of some of the leading games. With the combined objectives of safety, fun and learning, LuvBug promotes positive screen-time, intent on improving the emotional and mental health of children and families everywhere." says Craig Gagliano, CEO and founder of LuvBug Learning.

Available with both Home and School modules, LuvBug offers a digital dashboard enabling customization of things like screen-time usage while providing learning results keeping parents and teachers engaged in the child's progress.

Available through the website (https://luvbuglearning.com ) or APP stores, with monthly, annual, and lifetime subscriptions, all providing access to videos and interactive games; embedded with social emotional lessons.

___________________________ 1 Auxier, Brooke, Monica Anderson, Andrew Perrin, and Erica Turner. 2020. Pew Research Centre. 28 July. https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/2020/07/28/parenting-children-in-the-age-of-screens/

LuvBug Learning logo (CNW Group/LuvBug Learning) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LuvBug Learning