EWI Rebrands as Ellison Construction and Brings Family to the Front for Tampa

The award-winning firm creates a family of companies

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EWI Construction, one of the most successful construction management companies in the Tampa Bay area, is now Ellison Construction, bringing the name behind the firm to the forefront. In addition to its construction management arm, there are now two new enterprises, Ellison Advisors and Ellison Development. With the owner's representation and development companies, Ellison can now provide a full suite of services to its clients in the construction industry.

Ellison Construction (PRNewswire)

Ellison is, at its core, a family business. Founded in 2007 by Casey Ellison, the firm has grown into an over $100 million company over its fifteen years. Not only are the Ellison siblings – Casey, Cory, and Cari – running the day-to-day, their father and industry veteran Sam Ellison is the chairman. Their portfolio includes many of Tampa's iconic destinations, including Oxford Exchange, Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf, and Hotel Haya.

"Ellison Construction will continue to build upon what the EWI organization has accomplished over the years," said Casey Ellison. "Many projects we've worked on have reimagined what community means and maximized the shared value of their neighborhoods; we want to keep building projects that change Tampa. We've been lucky enough to find clients as invested in the future of Tampa as we are. Our mission statement is clear - to build and adapt remarkable places that stand the test of time."

Recently, Ellison Construction completed a new VIP area, the Fifth Third Bank Lounge at Raymond James Stadium, and a large apartment project, Jade At North Hyde Park. They've also broken ground across the bay on a 23-floor luxury condominium building, the Nolen, in downtown St. Petersburg. The firm is growing quickly, including outside of Tampa Bay, with upcoming projects in Tallahassee, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida.

"We've learned a lot in our 15 years as EWI. And I think the most important thing about the move to Ellison is that no one will have to wonder what EWI stands for." Cory Ellison, COO, said. "The success we've found has been built on our reputation of providing our clients with unparalleled service and building with integrity and authenticity. And now we're literally putting our name on each project, so every job has to be something we're proud of."

"The future for Ellison Construction is bright," added Sam Ellison during their recent 15th anniversary party announcing the new brand. "But it wouldn't be possible without all the people who have trusted us to bring their visions life. Building is complicated, but it's easier when you treat your people like family and understand that we're all working toward a common goal."

About Ellison Construction

Founded in 2007 as EWI Construction, Ellison Construction is the preeminent commercial construction company in Florida. Ellison is a leader of high-quality construction, adaptive reuse, and placemaking projects in Tampa Bay. The company was built on the foundation of unparalleled customer service, a deep understanding of the Tampa Bay market, and an appreciation for exceptional design. Recently named AIA Florida's Contractor of the year, the firm has earned a reputation for doing all things with integrity and getting the job done right. Find out more about the company and its projects at: www.ellisonbuilds.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellison Construction