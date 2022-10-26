Coldwell Banker Real Estate Announces 2022 Leadership Award Winners

The Leadership Awards recognize Coldwell Banker-affiliated real estate professionals who exemplify the core values of the organization.

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced the 2022 winners of the Chandler Barton Spirit Award, Preserving the Trust Award, Hero of the Year Award and Woman on the Move Award at this year's annual Gen Blue Experience®, being held in Phoenix, Arizona.

Listed below are the winners for each award.

Coldwell Banker Chandler Barton Spirit Award

Tim Milam, CEO, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

Named after Chandler Barton, former president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker from 1989 to 1996, this award is presented annually to a professional who exemplifies Chandler Barton's "Can Do" attitude and holds firmly to a business purpose through innovation, creativity and the drive to persevere, despite obstacles or setbacks.

Tim Milam exemplifies the qualities valued in the Chandler Barton Spirit Award by leading with humility, mentorship and compassion. His perseverance and must-do attitude has led Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage to become one of the top three performing companies in the Coldwell Banker system. By encouraging a positive and collaborative company culture, Tim has earned the respect of his team, clients and communities.

Coldwell Banker Preserving the Trust Award

Rick Schutte, Broker/Owner, Coldwell Banker 360 Team

The real estate professional awarded this honor has made an indelible impact on the real estate industry on a local, national and/or international level. The focus of this award is on innovation, customer service, and integrity – also known as a lifetime achievement award.

For more than 44 years, Rick has served Coldwell Banker Koetje Real Estate as a dedicated broker/owner in Oak Harbor, Washington. With a robust background in residential, commercial, land and property management, Rick is a respected leader known for his innovation and fortitude – even through a 2020 cancer diagnosis. For more than 60 years, Coldwell Banker has remained a powerful force on Whidbey Island under the direction of Rick and his team.

Coldwell Banker Heroes

Tony Farah, Broker, Coldwell Banker Realty

The Coldwell Banker brand is known worldwide for its charitable efforts, from leading fundraising efforts, to participating in events, to donating time and/or goods to help others in need. The Coldwell Banker Heroes award honors one individual, branch and/or operating company that epitomizes extraordinary service and takes great pride in strengthening its community while going the extra mile to ensure that those in need have a trusted advocate for a brighter future.

This year's "Hero of the Year" award is presented to Tony Farah for his benevolence and dedication to families with special needs children. A caretaker of two differently abled young people, Tony's mission is to serve these families who have a unique and delicate set of needs. Due to his personal experiences, Tony aims to relieve the pressure and stress of relocating for special needs families so that they can focus on serving their loved ones. He exemplifies the stellar Gen Blue Network and is truly a guiding light.

Coldwell Banker Woman on the Move Award

Lori Arnold, President/Owner/Broker, Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors

The Woman on the Move Award recognizes a woman of the Coldwell Banker® network who has made instrumental strides in the real estate industry to represent the values of women, has helped other women achieve success and has celebrated a great level of business success with their career.

Lori Arnold is broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Apex, the largest woman-owned Coldwell Banker affiliate in the United States. The Texas firm started as one office with five agents and has grown to 20 offices with over 1,100 agents. Lori grew up in a real estate family and began her career at 19. By the age of 27, she transitioned from a top producer into the role of broker of her parents' company, Apex Realty, and that company later joined Coldwell Banker in 1993. Coldwell Banker Apex has grown into a third-generation family-run business that closed over 11,400 transactions in 2021.

QUOTE:

"Individuals recognized in the Coldwell Banker Leadership Awards go above and beyond to exhibit our core values and serve as a guiding light for our network, industry and communities. These individuals are the embodiment of excellence, integrity and innovation and we are thrilled to recognize them at Gen Blue. I am so proud of our network for their accomplishments in 2022 and look forward to continue seeing them shine."

M. Ryan Gorman , President and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

