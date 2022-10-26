3Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefônica Brasil - (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 3Q22.

Solid performances on revenues lead to better margins and higher Net Income

R$ million 3Q22 3Q21 % y-o-y 9M22 9M21 % y-o-y













Net Operating Revenues 12,199 11,033 10.6 35,382 32,532 8.8 Core Revenue 11,256 9,888 13.8 32,380 28,904 12.0 Mobile Revenue 8,480 7,391 14.7 24,172 21,529 12.3 Fixed Core Revenue 2,776 2,496 11.2 8,209 7,375 11.3 Non-Core Revenue 943 1,145 (17.7) 3,002 3,628 (17.3) Recurring Total Costs (7,242) (6,620) 9.4 (21,335) (19,437) 9.8 Reported Total Costs (7,242) (6,203) 16.7 (21,335) (18,457) 15.6 Recurring EBITDA 4,957 4,414 12.3 14,047 13,095 7.3 Recurring EBITDA Margin 40.6 % 40.0 % 0.6 p.p. 39.7 % 40.3 % (0.6) p.p. Reported EBITDA 4,957 4,830 2.6 14,047 14,075 (0.2) Reported EBITDA Margin % 40.6 % 43.8 % (3.1) p.p. 39.7 % 43.3 % (3.6) p.p. Net Income 1,436 1,315 9.3 2,932 3,602 (18.6)













Capex | Ex- IFRS 16 2,586 2,151 20.2 7,041 6,346 11.0 Operating Cash Flow (OpCF) 2,371 2,262 4.8 7,006 6,749 3.8 OpCF/Net Revenue Margin 19.4 % 20.5 % 0.1 19.8 % 20.7 % (4.6) Free Cash Flow after Lease Payments 1,839 2,634 (30.2) 6,473 6,701 (3.4)













Total Subscribers (thousand) 111,688 97,424 14.6 111,688 97,424 14.6 Core Subscribers 104,070 88,601 17.5 104,070 88,601 17.5 Non-Core Subscribers 7,618 8,823 (13.7) 7,618 8,823 (13.7)

Net Operating Revenue grew 10.6% YoY led by Mobile Service Revenue which increased 13.8% on a yearly comparison, and by Handset Revenue, which in its turn, grew a robust +25.9% YoY due to higher demand for 5G compatible smartphones. Net Revenues in the period were not impacted by the time difference between the disclosure of the new ICMS rates and the reduction of prices on invoices.

Despite Vivo disconnecting 3 million mobile accesses, considered inactive by Vivo's criteria regarding the acquisition of Oi Mobile, Postpaid Revenue and Prepaid Revenue grew, on an annual comparison, +12.0% and +21.5% respectively. These increases were driven by the expansion of the customer base and annual price adjustments in postpaid.

Net Fixed Revenue rose +2.1% YoY due to a higher representativeness of Core Fixed Revenue, which is corresponding to 74.6% (+6.1 p.p.) of Net Fixed Revenue. FTTH Revenue grew +20.1% YoY as our FTTH network reached 71 new cities YoY, now present in 380 Brazilian cities, with 22.3 million homes passed and 5.3 million homes connected.

When not considering Depreciation and Amortization, Recurring Total Costs expanded +9.4% YoY, as Cost of Services reached 1.4 billion with higher revenues from the sale of licenses and services to companies, and with Costs of Products Sold growing +39.7% YoY, given a solid performance in the sale of handsets, accessories and IT equipment.

Recurring EBITDA totaled R$4,957 million (+12.3% YoY) in 3Q22, with a Recurring EBITDA margin of 40.6%.

In 3Q22, we bought back R$ 144 million in shares with the new Share Buyback Program that will last until Feb-23. In the last 12 months, the Company registered 113% in dividend payout, and an 9.2% dividend yield, considering the share buyback program.

Net Income totaled R$1,436 million in 3Q22, rising +9.3% YoY, due to higher revenues and the improvement in the financial result.

TELEFÔNICA BRASIL – Investor Relations

Christian Gebara

David Melcon

João Pedro Carneiro

Gabriel Figueiredo Menezes

ir.br@telefonica.com

To download the complete version of the Company's earnings release, please visit our website: http://www.telefonica.com.br/ir

View original content:

SOURCE Telefônica Brasil S.A.