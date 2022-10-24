Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: V) announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.58, is payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of December 16, 2022.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

