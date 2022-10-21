GQR Global Markets: Best In-House Innovation Finalist, Recruiter Awards 2022

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GQR Global Markets announced today that the company was selected as a 2022 finalist for Best In-House Innovation through the Recruiter Awards. Established in 2002, the Recruiter Awards Gala is the UK's largest event for the entire Recruiter Community recognizing outstanding achievements by agencies and In-House Recruiters.

London, UK // 2022 Recruiter Awards (PRNewswire)

Heather Jennings, Head of Sales Strategy and Operations, described the innovative vision for GQR's healthcare brand. "Our goal was to develop an end-to-end holistic candidate journey using the latest technology and a 5-star user experience. Creating an in-house platform to seamlessly capture candidate information and can integrate with both our CRM and Mobile App in real time was a high priority for us as a tech-forward firm," Jennings says.

Catherine Stark, Associate Vice President with GQR Healthcare, also commented on the benefits and user experience of the platform. "One of my favorite features as a recruiter is the ability to send out a personalized application link," Stark says. "Our applicants can feel secure that their information is returned directly to their recruiter and recorded in the system properly. We can maintain consistent communication with seamless translation of information resulting in the highest quality service for our clinicians."

We live in an instant gratification society, and why should your experience working with a recruitment agency to secure the absolute best career options in your field be any different? That was the question asked by Corey Goodes, Senior Vice President, IT Systems. "With all the technology available to us in today's world, we rightly expect to be able to control the important things in life from the palm of our hand, on the go, and with instant results," Goodes explained. "This is what motivated me to develop technology with an excellent user experience at the core."

GQR was able to provide feedback from some of their healthcare applicants who described their experience as, "The easiest application I've ever filled out for a travel agency, and I've filled out a lot!" and "The best and easiest application so far!"

Learn more about GQR Healthcare by visiting the company's website.

Media Contact:

Stacey Klempner, Marketing Specialist

GQR Global Markets

stacey.klempner@gqrgm.com | gqrgm.com

www.gqrgm.com (PRNewsfoto/GQR Global Markets) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GQR Global Markets