TriNet Zenefits Expands Applicant Tracking and People Analytics Capabilities Through Collaborations with JazzHR and Visier

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced enhancement to its wholly-owned subsidiary, TriNet Zenefits' platform through collaborations with Employ's JazzHR, a leader in SMB applicant tracking software, and Visier, a leader in people analytics. Recognizing the needs of its customers, TriNet Zenefits is expanding its existing applicant tracking and people analytics capabilities to align with every step of the employment cycle, from recruiting, to administration, to retention.

The platform will allow companies to improve candidate sourcing, hiring, qualifying and onboarding within a central system, while empowering people operations teams to more quickly identify trends and make more informed decisions.

"Within an ever-changing landscape propelled by macroeconomics, social movements, and the war on talent, it is more challenging than ever for SMBs to recruit and retain employees," said Shaun Wiley, Senior Vice President, ASO Business, TriNet Zenefits. "With more job openings than candidates, SMBs must compete to attract top talent while continuing to invest in strategic programs which foster inclusivity and prepare for all the challenges that lie ahead."

With Zenefits Recruiting powered by JazzHR, SMBs can easily source, hire, and onboard qualified candidates using an all-in-one solution. Employers can streamline job post syndication, candidate screening, applicant tracking, offer letter templates and automated onboarding on the same platform.

Zenefits People Analytics powered by Visier will allow SMB leaders to gather critical insights and enable their workforce to drive better business. Other key features include performance and compensation management, and employee engagement support.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About JazzHR

JazzHR, an Employ Inc. brand, is powerful, user-friendly, and affordable recruiting software built to help growing companies exceed their recruiting goals. JazzHR's best-in-class[KL1] solution replaces manual, time-consuming hiring tasks with intuitive tools and automation, empowering hiring managers to recruit and hire the right talent faster. To learn more about JazzHR, visit jazzhr.com.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

