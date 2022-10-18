Russell Tobin Brings its Recruiting Excellence to Singapore

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global staffing and recruiting firm that has expanded its reach across the world several times over during the last year, Russell Tobin & Associates has now opened its newest branch in Singapore. Russell Tobin, a member of the Pride Global family of companies, will now provide its international client base and new clients from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with bespoke business solutions, including contingent labor, direct hiring, and Embedded Partnerships, all tailored to one of the world's most dynamic markets.

"We aren't kidding about 'Helping the World Work,'" said Tim Tobin, managing director and co-founder of Russell Tobin. "We started the process of opening a branch in Singapore in 2019, and our team did an amazing job of keeping that vision alive through the pandemic. Today, we're already making placements from our offices there—and I'm looking for the next place to grow Russell Tobin's ability to connect companies with talent."

With in-principle approval granted by the country's Ministry of Manpower, Russell Tobin's Singapore branch officially joins the rapidly growing Pride Global network, offering full staffing and recruiting services from its new premises on the island. This follows the recent grand opening of branches in São Paolo, Brazil, and Dublin, Ireland, as well as the establishment of a dedicated Center of Excellence team in the Philippines.

The company plans further expansion throughout the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions in the year ahead. For more information on the globally scalable solutions available from Russell Tobin and the Pride Global family of companies, visit russelltobin.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Pride Global is a minority-owned integrated human capital solutions firm that helps companies solve complex human resources challenges from its headquarters in Manhattan. The Pride Global network of companies operates throughout the U.S., Canada Brazil, Ireland, the U.K., India, Singapore, the Philippines, and more, offering a comprehensive range of HR solutions, including managed services, vendor management, payroll programs, business process optimization, and staffing for both direct hire and contingent labor, among others.

