National Kidney Foundation Appoints Anne Motsenbocker to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Anne Motsenbocker to its national Board of Directors.

Motsenbocker resides in Dallas, Texas and is a former banker and seasoned board member bringing over 35 years of commercial banking and wealth management expertise due to the numerous roles she held at J.P. Morgan Chase until she retired in 2021. While at J.P. Morgan, the country's largest financial institution, she led a $500 million enterprise and served hundreds of owners and CEOs of middle market and multinational corporations advising on capital and operational strategies that unlocked growth and value for her clients.

"We're so honored and excited Anne has joined the national board to share her extensive business acumen in board governance and compensation as well as her ability to solve intricate strategic problems through workable growth strategies," said Tracy McKibben, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MAC Energy Advisors LLC, and a living kidney donor to her mother. "Kidney disease is a public health crisis affecting 37 million adults in the U.S. and continues to worsen each day due to COVID-19 contributing to an increase in kidney disease."

Currently, Motsenbocker serves as an independent director for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH), one of the largest providers of outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States, where she is a member of the Audit Committee. She's also an independent director at CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSW), a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions, where she serves on the Audit and the Compensation & Talent Development Committees. Motsenbocker also serves as a Board member of NACD of North Texas and an active member of the International Women's Forum, and the Dallas Assembly.

"The work of NKF is very dear to our family as my husband, Alan, had a kidney transplant in 1990 made possible by his father's donation, and he had a second kidney transplant in 2012 that I was blessed to give him," said Anne Motsenbocker. "We owe our lives to the work of NKF over the last 70 years and have been supporters of the local NKF by participating in the annual Golf Tournament and through participation in the Dallas culinary event, Bonne Sante. In November 2016, I was honored to receive the Gift of Life Award at Bonne Sante which was a very special moment for my whole family."

Motsenbocker continues to be actively involved in supporting the community in which she lives and has been a longtime member of the Board of Children's Health System of Texas, one of the nation's largest pediatric healthcare systems; she currently serves on the Audit Committee and previously served as the chair of the HR and Compensation Committee. She also serves on the Board of the United Way Foundation of Metropolitan Dallas and as the Advisory Board Chair of The Dallas County Promise.

Anne and her husband, Alan, love spending time with their two sons and daughters-in-law, traveling the world, and cheering for their rival football teams.

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. is at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People who are Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are almost 4 times more likely than Whites to have kidney failure. Hispanic or Latino people are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanic or non-Latino people to have kidney failure.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

