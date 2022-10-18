Burke Williams Launches Tranquility Massage Services Using Singing, Sound Bowls

After nearly 40 years in business transforming the massage and spa industry Burke Williams is excited to announce new massage services that integrate singing/sound bowls which provide a multi-sensory treatment and lead guests into a dream-like state allowing them to discover complete calmness.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Williams, a leading luxury massage and day spa founded nearly 40 years ago, is expanding quickly and launched their newest offering – The Tranquility Massage – which integrates massage therapy with the healing effects of sound to create a calming experience unlike any other.

"Our goal has always been to bring the transformative and healing experience of the total body, mind and soul to our guests through the most effective and innovative therapy techniques," says Bill Armour, the President/Founder of Burke Williams. "We are thrilled to share this new offering with our guests and provide a moment of extreme tranquility and calmness."

The Tranquility Massage welcomes guests to bathe in sound as they enjoy a divinely restful experience by utilizing singing bowls hand-crafted by Nepalese artisans who add a personalized touch to each bowl, with the bowl sets tuned in harmony with one another. The vibrations of these unique singing bowls entrain the frequencies of the body's natural vibrations as the rhythmic movements of a Swedish massage guide guests into a state of complete relaxation.

For more information on the new Tranquility Massage from Burke Williams or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 239-6635 or visit the company website: https://www.burkewilliams.com

About Burke Williams:

For almost 40 years Burke Williams has been recognized as an innovator and leader in the spa industry and the company has built not only a loyal following but also a team that works together to provide the best guest experiences possible. Today, with 11 locations across California, Burke Williams is a sanctuary, a place for wellness and beauty, inspiration and optimism.

