PowerToFly Expands C-Suite with B2B SaaS Veterans CFO Edith Hsu and CRO Amy Kim to Drive Platform Innovation

Former leaders from Google, Microsoft, Arm, and Ayla Networks to scale company post $30 million-plus raise as it continues to expand product offerings.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerToFly , the award-winning diversity recruiting and retention platform, announced today the strategic expansion of its C-suite, naming Edith Hsu its first-ever Chief Financial Officer, and Amy Kim as its first Chief Revenue Officer. These B2B software industry veterans join a team of diverse women leaders (visit powertofly.com/about for an entire list) led by Cofounders Milena Berry and Katharine Zaleski.

"Adding Edith Hsu and Amy Kim to an already fantastic team at PowerToFly allows us to continue our tremendous momentum building out the singular platform for companies, communities, and talent to meet their diversity recruiting and retention goals," said Cofounders Zaleski and Berry.

Specifically, Kim and Hsu will help drive PowerToFly's expected Q1 rollout of a membership suite on the platform for People Leaders to access on-demand courses and data insights to reach their diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) goals. Kim and Hsu will also support the expansion of PowerToFly's recruiting offerings, including free summits, training, and networking for the millions of global candidates who visit the platform annually.

"PowerToFly has solidified its place as a category creator in diversity recruiting and retention. With an expanded C-Suite and new funding, we now have an opportunity to expand and connect an unprecedented number of talent to new roles and help partners continue to build inclusive workplaces. I'm honored by the opportunity to help guide the company through its next chapter of growth," said CFO Edith Hsu.

Hsu brings over 20 years of finance experience to PowerToFly, having worked closely with both Fortune 500 companies and startups to scale operations and velocity. Before joining PowerToFly, she served as Vice President of Finance at Kigen, which she spun out from Arm, a leading technology provider of processor IP. Prior to Kigen/Arm, Hsu held multiple senior finance positions at growth-stage and venture-backed startups, where she led global finance operations, drove tremendous growth, and improved business performance.

"PowerToFly is on the cusp of unleashing a number of incredible products and adjacent services on our platform to revolutionize the DEIB ecosystem," said Chief Revenue Officer Amy Kim. "Joining this brilliant team of women leaders at the forefront of innovation sits perfectly at the intersection of my two passions: technology and diversity."

Kim built her career in B2B tech and digital media across a variety of leading tech companies that include Google, Microsoft, and Siebel Systems. Her recent success at early-stage companies has focused on scaling sales teams as they expand go-to-market strategies. Kim has also dedicated time to supporting women entrepreneurs through investment as well as mentoring and advisory functions.

About PowerToFly

PowerToFly was founded by Milena Berry and Katharine Zaleski in 2014 to fast-track economic equity by upskilling and connecting underrepresented talent to roles in highly visible sectors. The company is focused on empowering underrepresented talent across all races, ages, ethnicities, sexual orientations, abilities, veteran statuses, and gender identities. Allies are welcomed. You can view PowerToFly's internal demographic data collected in an April 2022 survey here .

