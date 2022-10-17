OZZY OSBOURNE AND OMAZE GIVE AWAY CUSTOM DODGE DEMON BY SPEEDKORE IN SUPPORT OF SAVE THE MUSIC FOUNDATION

Chance to Win to Win One-of-a Kind Custom Car Runs Through December 23

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Halloween, Omaze has teamed up with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter, Ozzy Osbourne and SpeedKore Performance Group™ to give away a custom Dodge Demon® to one lucky customer, while supporting Save The Music Foundation. Now through December 23, participants can donate to support Save The Music Foundation and enter for the chance to win this coveted one-of-one custom Dodge Demon upgraded by the experts at SpeedKore, the team behind a number of famous movie franchise supercars.

Today, Ozzy Osbourne unveiled a video in support of the sweepstakes. In the promo, when Ozzy sets out to give away a Dodge Demon to support a great cause, he soon discovers that the tagline, "Win A Demon" might not sit well with everyone…including his 7,000 year old pet demon. This sweepstakes comes on the heels of Ozzy's critically acclaimed #1 album PATIENT NUMBER 9 .

"Having worked with so many great players over the years, I hope we can raise some money to support Save The Music's mission to encourage the next generation of musicians," Ozzy said.

Earlier this month, Save The Music Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary with the unveiling of a brand refresh reflecting its forward-looking approach to music education. Since 1997, the nonprofit has helped over 2,500 schools across the country develop music programs and donated nearly $70m worth of instruments and technology. This year has been STM's most impactful yet, as the organization delivered grants to 166 schools with a total enrollment of 82,187 students—achievements in line with STM's long standing history of impact.

"We are on a mission to dream the world better, which means we look for ways to support the passions of many, which is something that Save The Music does very well," said Matt Pohlson, co-founder & CEO, Omaze. "We are excited to partner with Ozzy and SpeedKore to give away this one-of-a-kind car to benefit Save The Music."

"For 25 years, Save The Music has focused on investing in young creators in the culturally rich communities behind the pop music that dominates today's industry," said Henry Donahue, STM's Executive Director. "Through the support of Omaze and Ozzy, we are able to take our work to the next level, reach more students, and share the power of making music."

To enter, visit omaze.com and select the Dodge Demon giveaway and follow the entry instructions, including an opportunity to donate or enter without donating. The sweepstakes will be open through December 23, 2022.

Details about the Dodge Demon and the Official Rules can be found here .*

* No purchase necessary to enter or win.

ABOUT OMAZE

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $170M to support over 600 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. This Omaze experience raises funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity, which will then grant the donations, minus experience fees and costs, to Save The Music Foundation. To learn more and donate, please visit omaze.com.

ABOUT PATIENT NUMBER 9:

Released September 9, OZZY'S 13 th studio album, PATIENT NUMBER 9 was produced by Andrew Watt and features a dynamic group of A-list guests. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff- master Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album. The record also boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and long standing right hand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters appears on three songs. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album's tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses and Chris Chaney supplying bass on a few songs.

The critically acclaimed album topped OZZY's previous chart entries with record-breaking numbers around the world. In the U.S., the album debuted at #1 on multiple charts: Top Album Sales (Ozzy's first #1 ever on this chart), Top Current Album Sales (another first), Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts; and at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. Globally, the album charted at #1 in Canada (OZZY's first-ever #1 there); career high #2 entries in the UK, Australia, Finland and Italy; #6 in the Netherlands and New Zealand; #8 in Belgium; and #14 France. Other highlights include #2 Austria, Germany and Sweden; #3 in Switzerland; and #4 in Norway.

ABOUT SPEEDKORE

SpeedKore Performance Group™, a Kacmarcik Enterprises Company, is an American performance company where engineers and artisans combine traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. SpeedKore high-performance vehicles are engineered and built as limited editions, or one-off custom builds. SpeedKore is known for its use of pre-impregnated carbon on classic and late-model vehicle builds and a wide variety of aftermarket body panels, parts and accessories. SpeedKore's 1970 Dodge Charger, "Evolution," received one of five Goodguys Gold Awards in 2018 at the world's largest aftermarket automotive trade show, the SEMA Show. SpeedKore's carbon-fiber 2017 Ford Mustang GT Fastback awarded the prestigious "Best in Show" design award from Ford Motor Company at the 2017 SEMA Show.

Learn more about SpeedKore builds and products by visiting SpeedKore.com and stay in touch via @SpeedKore01 on social media.

About Kacmarcik Enterprises

Kacmarcik Enterprises is a portfolio of companies in the Industrial, Human Performance & Social Impact, and Consumer sectors, all of which are committed to the collective goal of positively impacting a million lives annually.

ABOUT SAVE THE MUSIC

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $68M worth of instruments and technology to over 2,500 schools – impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. And we're just getting started! Learn more at savethemusic.org.

