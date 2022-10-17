MGIS Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Insurance

12th Year Leading Disability Insurance Provider Received Award

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for healthcare professionals, today announced it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance in 2022. Best Companies Group gives the award to recognize employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Best Places to Work Logo 2022 (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have received this recognition," said Jeff Brunken, president at MGIS. "Our employees are the reason MGIS is the company it is today. We are dedicated to listening to our employees and we truly care about them which leads to high employee engagement and satisfaction levels. Attracting and retaining great talent is vitally important, particularly in today's environment."

"It is such a privilege to be recognized for an excellent human resources approach," added Glenna Lasater, vice president of human resources at MGIS. "We strive to achieve an affirmative culture where everyone is valued both as team members and as individuals by listening to our employees. For us, it is so important to create an optimal environment where employees can be inspired to contribute their best efforts to the business's success."

To recognize companies that have succeeded in creating and maintaining workplace excellence, Best Companies Group conducts a two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. We partner with highly rated insurers and focus on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by members of the Sun Life group that are insurance companies and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. We work exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY). For more information, visit www.mgis.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

