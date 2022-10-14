For Sixth Year, Next Day Animations Runs Scholarship Program for Young Women of Color

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Day Animations , an award-winning explainer video company, is opening the Illustrating Awesomeness Scholarship for the sixth consecutive year. Illustrating Awesomeness is a scholarship opportunity for young women or gender non-conforming individuals of color who are actively working to change the world.

Since the program launched in 2016, the Illustrating Awesomeness Scholarship has been awarded to young people pursuing degrees in fields such as Nursing, Cinema & Media Studies, and Computer and Electrical Engineering. Recipients have attended universities and colleges across the country, including the Ohio State University, Alabama A&M, and the University of Southern California.

A certified B Corp, Next Day Animations is committed to using business resources to address social problems like systemic opportunity gaps and support young people doing great work in their communities.

"Since our work here at Next Day Animations is highly creative, it feels right that we are supporting the creative minds of tomorrow through our scholarship," says Bess Zafran, Marketing Specialist. "The winners are always deeply passionate about making a difference, and learning about their goals and visions for the future is one of my favorite parts of the year."

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students attending college in the United States and will be applied to tuition for the 2023 Spring semester. Four $750 scholarships will be awarded. Eligible applicants can view more information at https://nextdayanimations.com/scholarship/ .

This scholarship reopens amidst Next Day Animations' reception of a Torch Ethics Award from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland and recognition from Fortune and Great Place to Work® as one of the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.

About Next Day Animations

Founded in 2010, Next Day Animations specializes in explainer videos for nonprofits, healthcare organizations, and businesses. Their clients include SalesForce, Special Olympics, HBO, Goodwill, and Johnson & Johnson. Based in Baltimore, Next Day Animations partners with clients all over the world to deliver high-quality, powerful animations. Learn more about Next Day Animations at www.nextdayanimations.com.

