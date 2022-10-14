CITY OF FORT WORTH EXPANDS STREET SWEEPING STARTING NOV. 1

Sweeping Corp of America (SCA) will augment the city's existing litter control program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Fort Worth is partnering with the largest power sweeping company in the United States, Sweeping Corporation of America (SCA), to augment their existing litter control programs. A primary goal for the City of Fort Worth in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 is to promote a clean and safe city. The Code Compliance Department is seeking to help address litter in the community by increasing litter abatement services to include street sweeping. In 2017, Fort Worth piloted internal street sweeping efforts with two sweepers and has swept approximately 7,000 lane miles collecting 168 tons of litter, dirt and debris, each year. The expanded street sweeping program is set to begin on November 1, 2022 and is expected to significantly expand service capacity.

Public surveys before and after the COVID-19 pandemic showed that Fort Worth residents desired more action to address litter for a cleaner city. The adopted FY2023 Budget went into effect on October 1, 2022 and included funding to expand litter and illegal dumping services through the Environmental Protection Fund. On October 11, 2022, the City of Fort Worth City Council voted to approve the proposed contract with SCA in support of the city's litter control campaign: Litter: Stop it! Report it! Pick It Up! which launched on October 5, 2022.

"Street sweeping helps to keep litter, dirt and debris off of our streets and out of our waterways, which also helps to prevent clogging of storm drains that can create localized flooding issues. However, it's much more than this – it promotes a safer city, creates a more beautiful Fort Worth, adds to community quality of life and advocates this message to others. Our community is working hard to create a cleaner, safer city, and we are excited to work with strategic partners like SCA as the latest addition to reach this goal," said Brandon Bennett, code compliance director. Ultimately, the city is working to expand from two street sweepers to a fleet of 12 as one of several measures to assist the community in achieving this goal. Supply chain delays and equipment shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the availability of these additional sweepers by an estimated 12-18 months or longer than initially planned. In anticipation of these delays, the Code Compliance Department solicited contracted services to allow street sweeping through SCA to begin quickly in FY2023 while staff continue to evaluate long-term equipment purchase options.

SCA crews will be working in collaboration with the City of Fort Worth and will be focusing on major arterial roadways and business corridors each month. City staff will also review requests for neighborhood streets, where possible. Residents can submit a request via the MyFW mobile app or call the City Call Center at (817) 392-1234 to make a request. City of Fort Worth street sweeping cannot address litter along our highways, so all litter maintenance on state and federal highways should be directed to the Texas Dept. of Transportation (TxDOT) and can also be requested using the MyFW app.

All businesses and residents located along street sweeper routes can prepare for street sweeping days by:

Sweeping their sidewalk and gather debris prior to street-sweeping days. However, please DO NOT sweep trash and debris into the street.

Remove (garbage/recycling carts, vehicles, large debris, piles of leaves/branches, etc.) from the curb on sweeping days.

Trim back branches near the street to prevent trees and equipment from being damaged.

Bicyclists: ride carefully and be aware of sweeping activity near bike lanes.

Drivers: give street sweepers plenty of room and only pass when safe to do so.

For more information on the City of Fort Worth's litter control or street sweeping program, to include the new street sweeping initiative with SCA, please visit: www.fortworthtexas.gov/KFWB.

To help kick off this new partnership, SCA will be attending the Fort Worth Police Department Code Blue Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Bob Bolen Safety Complex, 505 W Felix St, Fort Worth, TX 76115, with one of their street sweepers to educate residents on the vehicle and the benefits of street sweeping. "It is a privilege to partner with the City of Fort Worth to support their litter reduction initiatives. We look forward to building a strong relationship with the city and its residents, while providing exceptional service," commented Tony Cincotta, Regional Vice President of Operations. The City and SCA are also planning other fun activities in November to promote the program.

Sign up for the monthly Keep Fort Worth Beautiful newsletter to stay informed. For questions, comments or more information, contact Keep Fort Worth Beautiful or the City Call Center at 817-392-1234.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States and is proud to have Texas operating branches in Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

CONTACT:

City of Fort Worth Sweeping Corp of America (SCA) Lola McCartney Tony Cincotta Communications Coordinator /PIO Regional Vice President of Operations (817) 392-2265 702-600-1223 lola.mccartney@fortworthtexas.gov tcincotta@sweepingcorp.com

