AB to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on October 28, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) today announced that Third Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Friday, October 28, 2022. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 9:00 am (CT), following the release of its financial results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Catherine Burke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth; and Bill Siemers, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at http://www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. To listen by telephone, participants are required to register using the following link, where they will be provided a phone number and personal access code: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5b0986f17ea24f72859ec5ec2c2dbad2

The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of Third Quarter 2022 financial and operating results on October 28, 2022.

A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on October 28, 2022.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com .

