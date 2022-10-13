Unprecedented collaboration launched to take on the underrepresentation of women in financial advice

Launches Excell REPRESENT, a first-of-its-kind, community-building event

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women make up more than half of the U.S. population, but only 20% of financial advisors. The underrepresentation of women in wealth management has plagued the industry for decades, and while there's been a lot of talk, little has changed.

(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group) (PRNewswire)

That's why four industry leaders Carson Group, Fidelity Institutional, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors are joining forces to host a first-of-its-kind industry event, Excell REPRESENT to address the issues most critical to women in wealth management and problem solve to make industry worthy of the women it's attracting.

"We felt it was important to send a message together that underrepresentation is bigger than just one company, it's something that all of us need to solve together," says Teri Shepherd, president of Carson Group. "We're happy to work with competitors and different advice channels to move the needle on representation and create something that's 100% about the betterment of the industry and the advancement of women."

The inaugural event will take place November 9-10, 2022, at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Tenn., and will feature a mix of main-stage speakers including 4-time Olympian, Lauryn Williams, CFP® and Molly Fletcher who spent nearly two decades as one of the world's only female sports agent, as well as breakout sessions on subjects like leadership, innovation, financial planning, practice management, and creating meaningful client connections.

"As a firm where 47% of our associates are female, we recognize it's more critical than ever for women investors to be able to work with a female wealth advisor if that is their choice," said Marty Bicknell, president and CEO of Mariner Wealth Advisors. "There are many trends in the industry to support this, including a recent study that found 94% of women believe they'll be solely responsible for their finances at some point in their lives. These are among the many reasons why we are pleased to be a sponsor of this inaugural conference specifically designed for women in the industry."

The event will bring together a problem-solving community committed to tackling the barriers women face when joining and staying in the financial planning profession, recruiting more women into the profession, and helping firms grow more forward-thinking, inclusive cultures.

"Women are prioritizing what's important to them: finances, career and overall well-being," Trevor Norton, senior vice president, head of multi-family office and strategic accounts at Fidelity Institutional. "This event reinforces Fidelity's ongoing commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive community that provides the tools and resources advisors need to achieve their long-term career goals."

"Represent will be the most exciting and impactful gathering of women financial professionals the nation has ever witnessed. The ideas, collaboration, and experience will showcase the outstanding caliber of women in finance today, and set precedent for generations to come," adds Nicholas Ross, chief distribution officer, Financial Independence Group.

A limited number of seats are available for this year's inaugural event. To register for the event or to view the full agenda visit, https://www.carsongroup-events.com/event/7c4d2947-4761-443e-9806-4b44507520c8/summary.

Carson Group

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth , Carson Coaching and Carson Partners . Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. All three organizations share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory services through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Financial Independence Group

Financial Independence Group empowers financial professionals to serve their household planning needs in insurance planning and brokerage. Its core lines of distribution include Life, Annuity, Care Planning, and Disability Income insurance in both fixed and registered capacities. Financial professionals may use its services transactionally or customize an offering to include full-service household client servicing.

Fidelity Institutional

Fidelity Institutional® provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisers (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies through National Financial Services LLC (NFS) or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. In addition to providing services to third-party institutions, the NFS brokerage platform supports all the clearing and custody businesses at Fidelity, including Fidelity's retail and capital markets businesses, bringing NFS assets under administration to more than $4.3 trillion.

Fidelity Investments

Fidelity Investments is an independent company, unaffiliated with CARSON. There is no form of legal partnership, agency affiliation, or similar relationship between CARSON and Fidelity Investments, nor is such a relationship created or implied by the information herein. Fidelity Investments has not been involved with the preparation of the content supplied by CARSON and does not guarantee, or assume any responsibility for, its content. Fidelity Investments is a registered trademark of FMR LLC. Fidelity Institutional provides clearing, custody, or other brokerage services through the National Financial Services LLC or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. [eReview number 1051884.1.0].

Mariner Wealth Advisors

At Mariner Wealth Advisors, we provide 360° advice designed to last. We focus on one thing—partnering with clients to create a financial strategy for today and beyond that's flexible enough to change along with them. The ultimate goal? Helping clients identify what is important so they can achieve their goals—we're committed to being here for everything life brings their way. We've built our firm around what our clients need. We began by offering wealth planning resources and then added services from tax planning to insurance – all under one roof. We believe this integrated approach to wealth management helps simplify our clients' lives. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner Wealth Advisors and its affiliates now advise on over $60 billion in assets (as of 6/30/2022).

