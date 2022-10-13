TransPerfect Life Sciences Hosts "Conversations on Clinical Content" Event Series

2022 C3 Summit Program Concludes October 20 in Princeton, New Jersey

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a final call for registration for the 2022 Conversations on Clinical Content (C3) summit. The event is the third in a three-part series and takes place on October 20 in Princeton, NJ. Registration and details can be found at https://thec3summit.com/princeton/.

C3 brings together leading industry executives with expertise in product development and decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) for regional meetings and virtual sessions. The series serves as a platform for industry leaders to share knowledge on important industry trends and topics, including best practices around DCT, patient diversity, patient centricity, and outcome assessments.

The 2022 C3 events have been held in Raleigh, North Carolina, and London, England. Speakers included representatives from Walgreens, Pfizer, Parexel, AstraZeneca, Roche, Evidera/PPD, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Red Nucleus.

Katja Rudell, Senior Director, COA, CDDS, at Parexel and London C3 Summit panelist, said, "The C3 sessions were packed with great questions. As a panelist, I appreciated the questions and opportunity to share perspectives with others on stage. As an audience member, the event served as an effective forum to demystify a number of topics related to patient centricity."

Scheduled presenters at C3 Princeton include clinical leaders from CVS Health Clinical Trial Services, Bristol Myers Squibb, Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance, Kyowa Kirin, Savvy Cooperative, Exponent, ProofPilot, ObvioHealth, and MANA RBM.

"As a solutions provider assisting companies with their increasingly virtual operations, we work every day with thought leaders who have knowledge that can benefit others on similar journeys," said Michael Smyth, Division President, TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions. "The enthusiasm and willingness to share shown by our speakers has created many thought-provoking discussions."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "C3 is a unique opportunity for thought leaders in the clinical community to discuss trends, see recent innovations, and better prepare for the future."

For more information on the C3 Summit series, visit https://thec3summit.com/.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

