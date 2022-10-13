Propane Fireplaces Highlighted In Honor of National Fireplace Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Fireplace Month this October, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) would like to highlight propane fireplace advantages and tips.

To begin with, propane fireplaces can offer warmth at a touch of a button, taking a room from zero to cozy in no time with its instant on/off and adjustable heat. Propane fireplaces not only provide up to six times the heating capacity of wood-burning models, but there is also no smoke, as well as no soot, ash, or sawdust to clean up and no firewood to store. Another great benefit of propane fireplaces is that many models can operate during power outages, providing a critical source of heating to the home.

Propane fireplaces can be installed indoors or out and are more energy efficient, environmentally friendly, and convenient to use. But because installing a propane fireplace involves dealing with your propane line, this is not a DIY project — remember to leave it to the pros.

In most cases, a wood-burning fireplace can be converted to gas. With propane, there are direct and vent-free units. Direct-vent gas fireplaces offer the authenticity of wood-burning fireplaces. Direct gas vent fireplaces, like wood units, also require outside air intake and are typically installed on an outside wall. The damper should always remain open when in use. The outside vent on these units should be checked periodically to ensure it is free of obstructions.

Vent-free, also known as decorative gas fireplaces, provide substantial heat and rely on inside air to support combustion and vent directly into a room. Unvented fireplaces are equipped with an oxygen-depletion sensor that automatically turns off the unit if the oxygen drops below a specified level. Vent-free gas logs require a specific arrangement to burn properly and safely. Never change the arrangement. Changing the placement of the logs can damage the burner and result in poor performance, soot buildup, or other safety hazards.

The Council reminds homeowners who rely on propane to ensure their smoke, gas, and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order and to have fireplace and heating systems checked before the heating season. Have a qualified technician inspect fireplaces, clean the control compartments and burner, and check all the components for proper operation.

