Emerging Technology Allows Underserved Student Population to Access College Mental Health Support

Maryland's largest HBCU connects students and therapists

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If 95% of surveyed students feel their mental health has been negatively affected within the past year, why is it that only 1 in 3 BIPOC Americans receive the help they need? This question begins to offer insight into the difficulties faced by many young adults from diverse backgrounds who do not get necessary mental health support. "Opportunities for economic mobility will not be possible unless we provide the counseling and support that is a major factor in ensuring student success," said Dr. Aisha Francis, President of Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, a private institution with 74% students of color. To reduce stigma and increase accessibility surrounding mental health, many institutions are turning to scalable technologies designed to assist their current campus counseling centers to provide inclusive, flexible, and equitable mental health resources and support.

Morgan State University is one of many schools launching a solution that gives students immediate access to licensed therapists based on needs and preferences including gender and ethnicity. "As the largest HBCU in Maryland, we are committed to expanding the promise and opportunity of higher education to a multiethnic, multiracial, and multinational student body. This means prioritizing mental health and wellness so our students can pursue academic success," said Dr. Sonya Clyburn, Director of Counseling Services at Morgan State University. "By using Uwill's environment, students can select counselors who match their ethnicity, language, or demographic preferences, which reflects our mission to offer students resources that are responsive to their unique needs."

"As the leading teletherapy platform within higher education, we seek to provide a personalized approach to telehealth that allows students to get the support they need, when they need it, from a counselor they can connect with and relate to," said Michael London, Uwill Founder and CEO. "An emerging technology like ours helps colleges respond to the ongoing challenges students face."

Uwill aims to remove barriers by providing free and accessible therapy. According to the US Census Bureau, African Americans are approximately 1.5 times less likely to be covered by health insurance, one barrier noted in accessing therapy.

"Remaining free to students has been a priority. Insurance is not needed to receive help from Uwill, " said London. "One of the greatest difficulties facing underrepresented populations today is a lack of access to sufficient care because of stigma, family disapproval, or lack of opportunity," said Uwill counselor Stephanie Black Dos Santos, "Uwill's goal to ensure free therapy for all college students with easy and discreet access helps to overcome these obstacles."

Ultimately, In order to best support the whole student for success in college and beyond, it is critical to build a strong mental health foundation and provide all students with ample opportunities to get the help they need. "The past eighteen months have exacerbated a nationwide campus mental health crisis that affects both students and faculty alike," said Dr. Russell Swagger, president of Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University, a Wisconsin tribal university also partnered with Uwill. "Tribal colleges like LCOOC have felt this pain more acutely than other institutions — making it especially important that we meet the university community where they are and provide access to a diverse group of counselors. Uwill's ecosystem and broad counselor team are enabling us to do just that."

Morgan State University's partnership with Uwill also includes an immediate and direct crisis connection that has quickly gained popularity because it eliminates the common approach consisting of a combination of an in-take assessment, phone-tree, or triage. The solution has been designed to expand the capacity of Morgan State's counseling center and provide more students with the support they need. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first Higher Education therapist matching platform and wellness environment. The solution offers an immediate connection to an available licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a 24/7/365 crisis connection, wellness programming, detailed reporting, and support.

