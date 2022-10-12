New partnership brings Microsoft Teams to Cisco meeting room devices

Customers will now have the option to run Microsoft Teams by default on Cisco Room and Desk devices

REDMOND, Wash., and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco and Microsoft Corp. Wednesday announced at Microsoft's annual Ignite conference a new partnership that will provide customers with more choice. In the first half of 2023, Cisco and Microsoft will soon offer the ability to run Microsoft Teams natively on Cisco Room and Desk devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, with the option of Teams as the default experience. Cisco will become a partner in the Certified for Microsoft Teams program for the first time.

"Interoperability has always been at the forefront of our hybrid work strategy, understanding that customers want collaboration to happen on their terms — regardless of device or meeting platform," said Jeetu Patel, EVP and GM, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. "Our partnership with Microsoft brings together two collaboration leaders to completely reimagine the hybrid work experience."

"Our vision to make Teams the best collaboration experience for physical spaces is brought to life by our incredible ecosystem of hardware partners," said Jeff Teper, president, collaborative apps and platforms at Microsoft. "By welcoming Cisco as our newest partner building devices Certified for Microsoft Teams, we are excited to bring leading collaboration hardware and software to market together for our joint customers."

Initially, six of Cisco's most popular meeting devices and three peripherals will be certified for Teams, with more to come. The first wave of devices, expected to be certified by early 2023, will include the Cisco Room Bar, the Cisco Board Pro 55-inch and 75-inch, and the Cisco Room Kit Pro for small, medium and large meeting room spaces, respectively. The Cisco Desk Pro and Cisco Room Navigator will follow. Customers will have the option to make Microsoft Teams Rooms the default experiences, and the devices will continue to support joining Webex meetings with all the features and functionality customers enjoy today. The first peripheral — the Cisco Desk Camera 4K — is an intelligent USB webcam and will be available by the end of October 2022, followed by two headphones with a Teams button by early 2023.

Microsoft Teams customers will enjoy the digital workplace where they connect and collaborate with teammates, partners and customers, combined with Cisco's high-quality, reliable video technology with powerful camera intelligence and noise removal technologies that enable inclusive and collaborative meeting experiences. All certified devices will be manageable in the Teams Admin Center and the new Teams Rooms Pro Management Portal, as well as through the Cisco Control Hub device management.

